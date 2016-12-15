Cawker City Council – December 14, 2016

The Cawker City Council met on Wednesday night. Cody Hollerich was present to discuss a water leak at a rental property 605 10th Street. The leak was unbeknownst to Mr. Hollerich, but once he became aware of it he fixed it immediately. A bill was received for over 100,000 gallons of usage for the month at about $200. The water bill for that property typically runs closer to $25.

Hollerich was asking for an adjustment to be made. Councilman Doug Strathman said a similar situation to this has happened before and that extra time was given to pay the bill, but no adjustment was made. Councilman Doug Bader said if they made an allocation for one they would have to do it for all. Bader said he understands the situation and that it was not Hollerich’s fault, but neither was it the city’s fault. Hollerich has already paid the bill to keep the tenants from having their service interrupted. No official decision was made as Hollerich wanted to speak to the tenants about their options, but it was made clear that there would be no refund.

The Splash Pad committee gave their first report and said the project is expected to cost $75,000. They will need grant funding hit that figure and would need the city to be involved in the application process as the splash pad committee is not an organization eligible for the needed grants. They also discussed water usage and estimated that to be about 12,000 gallons per day. The city would own the splash pad and cover the expense of the water used. A potential location was then discussed. Suggestions were the south area near the tennis courts. Or to relocate the horseshoe pits and place the splash pad there. There was a general consensus that the horseshoe pit location would be more ideal and a less expensive site to build on.

Mitchell County Community Development Director Heather Hartman was on hand to discuss renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program which is set to expire in March. Mitchell County has participated in the program for 10 years. The renewal would be for another 10 years. It has been a significant helping hand in completing 316 total residential, commercial and agricultural projects in the county.

The program has been involved in 70 percent the $92.8 million total capital improvement in Mitchell County over the last decade. During that time, the total valuation of Mitchell County has gone from $55 million to $79 million dollars. An increase of more than 40 percent. The council expressed interest in continuing the program. A public hearing will need to be held before the council could put their full support behind it, but they moved to continue with the renewal process.

Hartman also discussed other grant programs available through the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. The next round of grant applications are due February 1. There is also the loan program available for business owners for façade improvement and new signage. These are zero interest loans up to $5,000. There is also the possible $20,000 community clean-up grant.

Chantz Martin delivered the city attorney’s report. On the lakeside park and golf course he said there was still no new contract in place and they are not liable to pay any fees to the federal parks department until a contract is in place.

City Superintendent David Reling said he needed to order #6 triplex electrical wire at about 40 cents per foot for a total of about $300.

Police Chief Ken Moore delivered his activity and code enforcement reports. Moore said three properties remain that he has been working with that are in violation of code. Letters have been sent out to those property owners. The council then approved a previously tabled building permit for Jay Bingesser for a storage shed. A building permit was also approved for Rick Johnson. Fence permits were approved for Lawanna Stanley and Lottie Herod.

Moore also said he needed to replace tires on the police vehicle. He has had multiple flats on the existing tires due to wear and picking up nails. The current tires on the vehicle were $850 at the time of purchase. The council told Moore to obtain some bids on the needed tires.

There will be an open house at the city office on Friday. The drawing winners for the free recycling service for a year from the city through Dunstan Trucking Jim Hughes, Drew Duskie and Tom Palmer.

The council then moved to renew their contract with the League of Municipalities in the amount of $460 for 2017.

City Clerk Denelle Mick said that City Judge Bonnie Wilson has moved to Ellsworth and is asking to move city court to the second Tuesday of each month starting in January.

The council then considered Ordinance 1142 to approve the water rates discussed at the previous two meetings.

An executive session was held to discuss non-elected personnel. No decisions were made as a result of the session.

The council then approved the previously drafter contract for trash service with Dunstan Trucking for a term of five years beginning in January. This is for trash service only. Dunstan’s also offer recycling service, but that will be up to individuals to determine if they want recycling service and they will make arrangements and payments for such services directly with Dunstan’s.

Mayor Wayne Musgrove was presiding over his final council meeting as mayor. He has served the city for 39 years. He spent 30 years as the city clerk, six as a council member and three as the mayor. The council presented him with a certificate of recognition for his years of service.