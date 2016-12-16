Area Schools Dismissing Early Due To Weather Conditions

Winter weather conditions have made travelling tricky across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska. The following school districts have called off classes early today, and cancelled after-school activities. Updated 12/16/16 at 11:30 AM

  • USD 108 – Washington County – Dismiss at 1:00 PM
  • USD 113 – Prairie Hills – Dismiss at 1:00 PM
  • USD 223 – Barnes-Hanover-Linn – Dismiss at 1:00 PM
  • USD 364 – Marysville – Dismiss at 1:30 PM
  • USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closed
  • Diller-Odell Schools – Dismiss at 1:00 PM
  • Lewiston Schools – Dismiss at 12:30 PM
  • Pawnee Schools – Dismiss at 12:00 PM
  • Southern Schools – Dismiss at 12:00 PM
