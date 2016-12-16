Rock Hills USD 107 Board Of Education – December 12, 2016

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting

Board of Education USD No. 107

December 12, 2016

1:00 P.M.

President Brenden Wirth called the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 to order at 1:12 P.M. Those present were: Lori Yelken, Brenden Wirth, Todd Mauerhan, Ervin Underwood, Megan Badger, Billie Cox, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Bob Roush, Elaine Bowers, Troy Waymaster, Clay Aurand, and Delores Angleton.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to approve the agenda as presented

with the exception of Agenda Item 6 being moved to item 2 so that the teacher could get back to her students. Motion passed 4-0.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to approve the minutes for the regular meeting held on Monday, November 14, 2016 as presented. Motion passed 4-0.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to approve the Treasurer’s report for November 2016 as presented. Motion passed 4-0.

Ervin Underwood moved, seconded by Lori Yelken, to approve the check registers and transfers as presented. Motion passed 4-0.

President Brenden Wirth welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming.

Megan Badger, Elementary Grade 3 Teacher, discussed alternative classroom seating with the Board. The District has received $1,500.00 from the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund for this purpose.

Bobi Fogo arrived at 1:34 P.M.

State Legislators Elaine Bowers, Troy Waymaster, and Clay Aurand were in attendance and discussed the upcoming legislative session with BOE members.

Billie Cox, District Technology Coordinator, was in attendance to present the quarterly technology report to the Board.

Facilities Director Bob Roush discussed District Maintenance with the Board.

The Board reviewed and discussed the District Transportation Report which includes mileage, fuel, and repairs for the month of November 2016.

The Board took a short break at 2:38 P.M. At this time, the Board was able to enjoy the delicious snacks that were provided by the Rock Hills FACS Culinary Class. The Board was back in session at 2:46 P.M.

Superintendent Nadine Smith discussed the KASB December 2016 recommended Policy updates. This is the first reading of these policies. The Board will be asked to approve these at the second reading during the January 2017 regular Board meeting.

The Board reviewed Strategic Goal #5: The Rock Hills School District will provide a safe, healthy, clean, and cost-efficient work and learning environment. Superintendent Smith provided the Board with a working copy of Strategic Goal #5 with proposed changes and additions.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to approve Strategic Goal #5 as discussed. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board opened the bids on the farm lease that was posted for two consecutive weeks in the official publication, The Jewell County Record, that were received by the deadline. One bid was received from Adam Badger.

Ervin Underwood moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the bid on the 5.15 acres of Farm Real Estate from Adam Badger in the amount of $63.17 per acre for the 2017 crop year. Motion passed 5-0.

Sam Meyers, JRSR Principal, reviewed the proof of the Diploma with the Board.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to remove the State seal and center Jewell County, Kansas below Rock Hills Jr/Sr High School. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board discussed the proposed 2017-2018 school calendar. It was the consensus of the Board of Education to have Superintendent Smith share the proposed 2017-2018 school calendar with the district’s Licensed Professionals to consider recommendations in preparation of the 2017-2018 school year. The proposed 2017-2018 school calendar begins with a Licensed Professional workday on Monday, August 21, 2017, the first day for students on Thursday, August 24, 2017, the last day for students on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, and a Licensed Professional workday on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

The Board continued their discussion from the November Board meeting regarding class sizes for 2017-2018 at Rock Hills Elementary.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood to split the Elementary Library in half to make another classroom pending Fire Marshall approval for constructing a wall. Motion passed 5-0.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Lori Yelken, to enter into executive session at 3:03 P.M. to discuss matters affecting students and to return to open session at 3:10 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 5-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Lori Yelken, to enter into executive session at 3:11 P.M. to discuss non elected personnel and to return to open session at 3:27 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 5-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Sam Meyers. Superintendent Smith left at 3:11 P.M. and entered at 3:14 P.M.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to accept the resignation from Lynette R. Bartley as Clerk of the Board of Education effective December 9, 2016. Motion passed 5-0.

The Board greatly appreciates the 18 ½ years of service Lynette has given to the district and patrons of USD 278 and USD 107.

Superintendent Smith reported to the Board about the following items:

District Site Council meeting was held November 16, with approximately 20 participants in attendance. The agenda included reviewing district demographic and assessment data; KSBE outcomes for all Kansas students, which include graduation, individual plans of study, kindergarten readiness, post-secondary goals and attendance, and social-emotional learning; and Rose Standards. The meeting concluded with an activity in which participants prioritized the KSBE goals for Rock Hills USD 107, with kindergarten readiness rated as the most important goal for the district.

District Leadership Team continues to meet each month to work on the district accreditation process. All indicators have been assessed, and we will wait until buildings determine their areas of focus prior to determining which indicators we will address at the district level. Perception surveys will be given to teachers, students, and parents in the next few months to help narrow our improvement focus.

No reports from SHESC joint SAC meeting or Special Education superintendents’ meeting.

Plans for the January 3 afternoon in service include sharing information on KCTC survey results and Boys Town data sweeps; rating KSBE outcomes; completing district perception surveys; and training in Aimsweb reporting. Teachers will have the morning to work in their classrooms.

Semester one grade cards will be mailed home the first week of January.

Nadine Smith, PreK-6 Principal, reported to the Board about the following items:

Building Leadership Team will meet this week to begin work on assessing indicators. Members are Cathy Dauner, Belinda Jeffery, Sarah Warne, Barb Elbracht, Janet Kriley, Wanda Warner, and Nadine Smith.

K-5 students enjoyed the Wichita Children’s Theater productions in November.

The Family Fun Night, hosted by RHES staff members, was well attended December 9.

Sam Meyers, 7-12 Principal, reported to the Board about the following:

Mrs. Grout has applied for and received a Grant from Healthy Habits to help offset the cost of the purchase and installation of the new water fountains and drink container filling stations at the JRSR High School.

Dr. Railsback has partnered with Nextech to obtain a curriculum form the Young Americans Center for Financial Education. This curriculum introduces Junior High students to the basic principles of our economic system as well as developing skills in civic awareness and relevant work and life skills. This curriculum will be delivered during Dr. Railsback’s business Essentials class as well as Mr. Cox’s Junior High Social Studies classes. The culminating project of this curriculum is a trip to Wray Colorado to the Rural AmeriTown. “During their day at Rural AmeriTown, the students-turned citizens put into practice what they have learned in the classroom. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and swearing –in of the elected government leaders will mark the official town opening. Then students-turned –citizens will rush off to work in their positions they were “hired’ for, working together with co-workers to successfully run their businesses”.

Ms. Breeta Moe has been hired by the Beloit Special Education Cooperative and will begin serving as the 7-12 Special Education teacher at the JRSR High School at the beginning of the second semester.

All Students planning to take a second semester concurrent college course through CCCC have been enrolled.

Mr. Railsback has been awared a Dane Hansen grant for the purchase of a new wire welder for the ag shop.

Brenden Wirth moved, seconded by Lori Yelken to enter into executive session at 3:46 P.M.to discuss matters affecting a student and to return to open session at 3:51 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 5-0.

Those entering into excutive session were :Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Sam Meyers and Nadine Smith. Those returning from excutive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Sam Meyers and Nadine Smith.

The next regular meeting of the USD No. 107 Board of Education will be Monday, January 9, 2017 at 1:00 P.M at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood , to declare the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 adjourned at 3:52 P.M. Motion passed 5-0.