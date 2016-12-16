Solomon Valley Economic Development – December 15, 2016

Solomon Valley Economic Development held their December meeting on Thursday in Beloit. Robert Davis gave the monthly treasurers report. He said SVED currently has $126,766 in checking and savings accounts as well as CD’s.

Mitchell County Community Development Director and Grand Poobah Heather Hartman gave a presentation of the new website www.mitchellcountykansas.com. It includes information and links on all county towns and attractions as well as news links, a membership form, videos, government information, properties for sale and more.



She also has been to the county commissioners and all the city councils in the county to discuss the renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

Hartman also said she is also receiving interest in the business park in north Beloit from a pair of potential suitors. She reminded the group that community foundation grant applications are currently being accepted until February 1, 2017.

Hartman also announced that the Tree City USA Annual Meeting will be held in Beloit March 22 and 23.

Bob Severance gave the tourism report. He said they are working with Lucille Heller for a convention and tourism website and long range plans to expand their impact in the county other than providing funds to tourism endeavors. Severance said as of last Sunday they had 5,615 visitors which is near, but slightly below last year’s attendance. He expressed appreciation for all the volunteer greeters. He added that tear down will begin on January 2. He asks local businesses to consider supplying them with volunteers to help with the tear down effort. He said they need about 4 people at a time for half a day at a time. He said feedback has been fantastic in regard to the displays both existing and newly added.

Severance also discussed signage. He said directional signage for Beloit to direct people to important locations remains a work in progress.

On the Solomon Valley Community Foundation, Heather said they will soon have final totals for the Community Impact Fund match drive from November. She said they will be applying for the $20,000 community clean-up grant for the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

Leadership Mitchell County is idle right now and will pick back up in January. During that time they will do tours of Mitchell County Hospital and NCK Technical College.

The board received ballots from Rolling Hills Electric. They are voting for a new Position 1 board member. C. Eric Anderson of Jamestown is the only candidate running for the position. The board voted unanimously to cast a vote for Anderson. There was also a ballot to reinstate the articles of incorporation as recommended by the board of trustees. The board moved to cast a “yes” vote to approve the recommendations of the RHE Board of Trustees.

Jason Rabe said the city fixed the tourism sign lighting. He also said the east main project is unlikely to start before the first of the year as gas line projects are still being completed.

Chamber Director Gina Broeckelman said if you need chamber checks before Christmas to please let her know as soon as possible.

Jeff Travis, Eric Burks, Doug McKinney and Heather Hartman will be headlining a summer academy project for career and leadership classes fashioned off a program in Pine Bush, NY. The academy would be held during the summer months. More information about the academy will continue to roll out as preparation continues.