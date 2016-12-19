Classic Hits Programming Returns To KQNK Internet Stream & Apps

The Classic Hits KQNK AM & FM internet stream is back online after technical issues took our local feed down for a few days. All of your favorite hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are online at www.kqnk.com or our mobile apps for iPhone and Android, search “KQNK”.
As always, K-State athletics and Kansas City Royals are prohibited from streaming via our website.
Kansas State Wildcat Football from the K-State Sports Network. Pregame 1 hour before kick-off. Due to our contract with the Learfield Sports/K-State Sports Network we are not allowed to stream K-State Wildcat Football on our[...]