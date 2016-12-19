Classic Hits Programming Returns To KQNK Internet Stream & Apps

By
Derek Nester
-

The Classic Hits KQNK AM & FM internet stream is back online after technical issues took our local feed down for a few days. All of your favorite hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are online at www.kqnk.com or our mobile apps for iPhone and Android, search “KQNK”.

As always, K-State athletics and Kansas City Royals are prohibited from streaming via our website.

