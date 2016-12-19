Electoral College To Cast Votes For President Today

Electors are gathering Monday in every state to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House.

The six Republican members of the Electoral College in Kansas feel obligated to follow their state’s popular vote for Donald Trump in the presidential race.

They also defend the college as a much-needed institution for ensuring that most of the U.S. isn’t ignored.

The Kansas electors are State Treasurer Ron Estes, State Rep. Mark Kahrs, Kansas Republican Party chair Kelly Arnold, Helen Van Etten, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, Kansas Republic Party Executive Director Clayton Barker and Kansas Republic Party Vice Chairwoman Ashley McMillan

All of them reported receiving thousands of emails urging them not to vote for Trump.

They said most emails were from outside Kansas. Some wanted them to pick another Republican, but most called on them to back Democrat Hillary Clinton as the winner of the popular vote nationwide.

They’re expecting their meeting at noon Monday in the Kansas Senate chamber to be short, despite the national attention on the Electoral College and the campaign against Trump.

Protests are planned Monday for several state capitals, but they’re unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to sway from Trump.