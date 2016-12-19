Lincoln County Commissioners – December 12, 2016

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse, Monday, December 12, 2016. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Gerald Huehl present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Kerry Jackson, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe and Jennifer O’Hare.

Terry Finch moved to approve gross payroll in the amount of $150.60, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Kerry Jackson, Landfill/Transfer Station Operator provided a copy of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan prepared by Schwab Eaton. The group discussed the white goods area at the landfill, Jackson related that he had been contacted by an out of county vendor who is willing to remove the entire pile and pay the current iron rate. The board requested that he contact CB Trucking to determine if they would offer the same.

The board contacted Eric Johnson, Campbell & Johnson Engineers, P.A., to determine if the firm would be interested in completing architectural plans and be the project engineer for the nursing home. Johnson will provide a bid and agreement at the December 19 regular meeting for the board to review.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe reported on highway department projects and equipment. O’Hare related that the State is evaluating information provided for off-system bridge OS 87 (Golden Rod Bridge) to determine if the structure must be closed until the bridge can be replaced, which is currently scheduled for 2019. O’Hare related that off-system bridge OS 145 (Kobbeman bridge) might have to be closed temporarily as well, however that bridge is slated to be built within the next year. O’Hare provided information on several used trucks that would be feasible for use by the bridge crew. Robert Howe reported that Dale Hlad and Craig Kressley have completed their first year of service and requested the customary salary increases. Gerald Huehl moved to grant the following salary increases, effective November 26, 2016: Dale Hlad, a twenty-five cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first year of service; and Craig Kressley, a twenty-five cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first year of service, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to allow tax abatements 2016-09 through 2016-11 in the amount of $824.32, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to grant the following salary increases, effective November 26, 2016: Hope Walters, twenty-five cents per hour for the completion of the first year of service; and Kim Zackafoose, fifty cents per hour for the completion of the first six months of employment, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the December 5, 2016 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2016 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.