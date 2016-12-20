Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Dec. 19, 2016

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Charles R. Loiseau, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Thomas K. Holle members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by Thomas K. Holle. Unanimous.

Commissioners Elect David Baier and Lynn Feldhausen were present for the meeting.

County Appraiser Tami Antoine met with the Board. Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:02 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Appraiser Tami Antoine and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:20 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

for 2-2013 Dodge Ram truck payoffs

$8,778.56-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5261

State Bank of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS

for 2015 Chevy Tahoe payoff

$21,978.11-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5262

Gall’s, Chicago, IL

for Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optics

$1,738.00-General (Sheriff) P.O. # 5256

Neofunds by Neopost, Tampa, FL

for postage

$5,020.00-General (Courthouse) fund-P.O. # 5260

Lockwood CO., Inc., Atchison, KS

for preservation of a book and 6 red canvass jackets

$1,199.28-General (Register of Deeds)-P.O. # 5259

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

for NCloud Back-up Monitoring

$960.00-General (District Court)-P.O. # 5219

Manatron, Hays, KS

for 4 computers

$2,900.00-General fund-P.O. # 5266

Tyler Technologies, Dallas, TX

for access fee

$14,260.00-General (Courthouse) fund-P.O. # 5265

Security Transport Services, Inc., Topeka, KS

for transport prisoner

$502.20-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5263

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig, Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson and BG Consultants Moni El-Aasar, Ph.D., P.E., F.ASCE met with the Board to discuss the sign project and inform the Board that a GIS file will be provided with the sign type and location when the project is complete. They also presented the following bids for the sign project:

Collin & Hermann, Inc., St. Louis, MO – $459,555.50

Folsum, Bros., Inc., Cedar Vale, KS $427,283.32

Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, KS – $389,803.03

Road Safe Traffic Systems, Inc., El Dorado, KS $400,152.11

Sign Up dba Harens Trees/Critters, Webster City, IA – $319,381.67

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Board signing the Authority to Award Contract Commitment of County Funds with the contractor being Sign Up Ltd. dba Haren’s Trees and Critters, Webster City, IA. The sign project consists of 5,299 signs, 1,203 object markers, 8,245 sign posts and various other delineators and County fund commitment of $11,000.00 of the total project cost of $319,381.67. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve hiring Hosfelt Paving, Wymore to put an overlay sealant on Pheasant Road and on the Winifred Bridge (only if the bridge contractor will pay for it). Unanimous.

At 10:00 a.m. the Board conducted a Public Hearing on the proposed 2017-2019 Neighborhood Revitalization program. Marysville City Administrator Austin St. John was present for the Hearing. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the 2017-2019 Neighborhood revitalization program and all Interlocal Agreements from Municipalities that wish to participate in the program. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Mike’s OK Tire Co., Marysville, KS

for tires

$1,135.25-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108655

Kansas Department of Transportation, Topeka, KS

for county matching funds for non-participating sign project

$11,000.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108657

Norfolk Contracting, Inc., Norfolk, NE

for labor on steel beam bridge

$26,050.00-road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108656

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the 2017 Pawnee Mental Health contract. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann, Jr., met with the Board to give the following updates.

• Burn school to be held January 11, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Helvering Center

• Repairs on the Sheriff Dept. generator

• End of year transfer of $5,000.00

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

Guittard Township Officers Dale Buessing, Shaun O’Neil and Jason Schneider met with the Board to ask for more than the $10,000.00 that the County appropriated to them from the Payment in Lieu of that may be received from the Marshall County Wind Farm.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:02 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil and Agency on Aging Office Clerk Diane Broxterman met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:21 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish and Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to extend executive session for five minutes at 11:31 a.m. for the same reasons with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish, Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil and Agency on Aging Office Clerk Diane Broxterman present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to extend executive session for five minutes at 11:36 a.m. for the same reasons with same persons present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to extend executive session for five minutes at 11:41 a.m. for the same reasons with the same persons present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:50 a.m. to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions with the county counselor in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish and Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave presented the following bids for a new patrol vehicle:

GSA Fleet Vehicle Sales

• 2017 Dodge Ram pickup – $28,425.44

• 2017 Chevy K100 pickup – $29,587.95

• 2017 Ford F150 pickup – $32,189.71

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave recommended the purchase of the 2017 Dodge Ram pickup in the amount of $28,425.44 from GSA Fleet Vehicles. Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the purchase of the 2017 Dodge Ram pickup in the amount of $28,425.44 from GS Fleet Vehicles. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board to discuss having Norfolk Construction spray a sealer on the Winfred bridge in the spring with the County purchasing the materials and Norfolk Construction the labor. The Board agreed.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the following 2016 abatements with a value of 16,308 with a total tax of $2,255.20, 2015 abatements with a value of 150 with a total tax of $27.27 and 2014 abatements with a value of 150 with a total tax of $25.02. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve having the County Clerk arrange for the wiring to be run for the new time management system. Unanimous.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:21 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil presented via email a letter of resignation for Agency on Aging Office Clerk Diane Broxterman effective immediately. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to accept the letter of resignation from Agency on Aging Office Clerk effective immediately. Unanimous.

The Board asked County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs to contact e-on Climate and Renewables and set up a meeting about the possible wind farm in Marshall County.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Charles R. Loiseau to adjourn at 12:56 p.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, December 27, 2015 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Courthouse will be Closed at noon on the 22nd of December and will be closed all day the 23rd and 26th December. It will close on noon the 30th of December and be closed on the 2nd of January.