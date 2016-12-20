Mitchell County Commissioners – December 19, 2016

Director of Public Works Larry Emerson appeared with Karm Princ at Monday’s Mitchell County Commissioners meeting. Emerson presented evaluations for the employees in his department. The highway department is still taking applications for an open truck driver/equipment operator position. The commissioners reported a culvert was damaged and is in need of repair at the intersection of A Road and 360 Road.

Emerson said rock work continues on Victor Road. They have about 3 miles to complete. They plan to get back out and continue that work this week. Work on the bridge on 340 Road in the northern part of the county is continuing as well, as the weather permits.

Princ discussed transfers that the road department has planned to do from federal and state exchange funds. Transfers do not necessarily have to be completed by the end of the year, but will have to be done prior to the next department audit. The commissioners moved to transfer $225,000 from the Road and Bridge Fund to the Capital Outlay Fund and another $25,000 from Road and Bridge to the Special Machinery Fund.

Kelly Hawk, EMS Director, appeared to discuss their copier at the station. The unit is rented from Rico who wants to restructure their expired rental agreement on a new machine for 36 months at $117.71 per month plus a quarterly service fee of $145.53. The total over the course of the three year contract would be $5983.92.

Hawk had received another quote from Ag Solutions for a new Lexmark laser printer with a purchase price of $1,033.20 plus a one-time fee of $75 to connect it with their existing hardware. Ag Solutions also have a local service technician who would provide any needed service. The commissioners moved to purchase the Lexmark printer from Ag Solutions.

Mitchell County Communications Director Becky Snook was on hand to discuss issues with the EMS and Fire Department radios. It was reported Sunday night that dispatchers could hear EMS and Fire Department personnel, but that those personnel could not hear the dispatcher. It was thought that icing issues were the problem and were thought to be corrected on Sunday. The problems presented again, however, on Monday morning.

There will be more testing and the replacement of a repeater may be needed. Snook was there to ask permission up-front to replace the repeater if needed. She was unsure of the cost of replacing the repeater. The commissioners agreed to bypass the bid process if the repeater needs to be replaced in order to keep communication for these emergency services open in as timely a manner as possible.

The commissioners agree to renew their membership with the Kansas Association of Counties with annual dues totaling $2,038. The also renewed their commitment to Pawnee Mental Health for 2017 totaling $46,335.

Community Development Director Heather Hartman expressed interest in attending a capital improvement seminar in February. She asked if any of the commissioners would be interested in attending. Meetings are scheduled in Washington and Ottawa for yet to be determined dates.

The commissioners also said they received a letter from Mark Eilert who is resigning from the Mitchell County Planning Commissioner because of a change his work status which will take him out of the country for an extended period of time. An alternate will be appointed by the commissioners at a later date.

There will be no commissioners meeting on Monday, December 26, but they will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30 to finish year end business. The first commissioners meeting of 2017 will be on Monday, January 9.