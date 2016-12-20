Osborne County Commissioners – December 12, 2016

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for December 12, 2016

Present: C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, James Cary, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk. Other present: Craig Pottberg.

James Cary called the meeting to order at 8:55 a.m.

Brent “Bo” French and Jerry Johnston met with commissioners to discuss turning over Kill Creek Township assets to the commissioners. Bo French asked Jerry about snow routes. Bo French stated he had talked to John Mapes who stated not to have anything turned over until after the first of the year. James Cary asked about the grader and if Kill Creek Township would pay off the grader. Jerry Johnston stated he did not plan to pay it off and there were two lease payments left. Bo French asked Jerry if they planned to do rocking before the end of the year. Jerry Johnston stated the assets included the grader, fuel barrel, and tax money. Commissioners set January 3 for the date for Kill Creek Township to turn over.

Bo French continued meeting with commissioners regarding E-Waste, looking at how the slurry works in Smith County for landfill coverage, signage for county asphalt road 388, hauling rock and landfill pit won’t be done until next spring.

Nate Brown-Membership Sales Representative for Eagle Med met with commissioners to explain the benefits of membership. Discussion was held on Blue Cross Blue Shield reimbursement for an EagleMed flight. Nate stated he did not have actual amounts. He stated that employees could become members for as low as $55.00 per year and this is a government discount. Nate also discussed an employer supported plan called the census plan.

Commissioners read the minutes for December 5, 2016. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as amended, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Tom Bowler met with commissioners to discuss heating units and the problems, windows, lowering the ceilings, and need to start budgeting for new elevator. Tom Bowler stated that the cost to upgrade the elevator will be around $80,000, it will need to be upgraded because the company no longer makes parts. Tom stated that purplewave came out to look at some of the items available for sale and they are only interested in the refrigerator at the health department.

Don Snyder met with commissioners and reminded them of the meeting on Tuesday. Don stated that a meeting will be held on March 9, 2017 for a weather meeting at Osborne Public Library at 6:00 p.m.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $121,774.74:

General $21,545.36

Road & Bridge 41,216.11

Health 821.73

Appraiser Cost 508.14

Election 7,801.35

Noxious Weed 34,133.48

Ambulance 1,956.82

Waste Disposal 7,606.17

OFD #1 General 2,976.43

OFD #1 Grant 110.54

OFD #2 General 85.42

OFD #3 General 3,013.20

Total $121,774.74

Vienna Janis asked if commissioners would consider giving the afternoon on December 23 off as a holiday. The policy states that offices will close at noon if Christmas Eve if it lands during the week, but does not cover if it lands on a weekend. C.W. Seaman moved to close all offices on December 23 at noon as a holiday, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following change orders to the 2016 tax roll: 2016-73, 2016-74, 2016-76, 2016-77, 2016-78, 2016-79, 2016-80, 2016-81, 2016-82, and 2016-83.

Vienna Janis shared the resolution that Paul Gregory had prepared for the fire districts end of year transfers.

Jerol DeBoer met commissioners and presented them with jackets. They also discussed the bridge South of Alton.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, James Cary second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 12 noon.