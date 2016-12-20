Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Dec. 19, 2016

The Board of County Commission (BOCC) for Washington County met in regular session on December 19, 2016 in the Commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Gary Ouellette, Chairman, 3rd District Commissioner; Roger Otott, 2nd District Commissioner; and Tim Mueller, Vice-Chairman, 1st District Commissioner. Kathy Fritz, Deputy County Clerk, was present to record meeting minutes.

Due to County offices being closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of Christmas, the next regular meeting will be Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. County offices will also be closed on Friday, December 23rd in observance of Christmas.

Chairman Ouellette called the meeting to order.

Commissioner elect David Willbrant was present.

Sheila Ouellette, Communications Director, gave her monthly report.

Commissioner Mueller moved to approve the consent agenda which included signing commission minutes for November 21st to December 12th, approving bills and payroll in the amount of $364,808.44, change orders 2016-15 through 2016-21 adding to the Treasurer’s tax roll, signing the Pawnee Mental Health Contract for 2017, signing a KDHE Permit for disposal of demolition for Livingston Enterprises Inc., a personnel status form, approved the payment of dues for the Kansas Association of Counties, and approved 2017 Wage Adjustment Worksheets for the payroll beginning on January 8, 2017 for the following departments – Commissioners, Dispatchers, Jail, County Health, Noxious Weed/Solid Waste, Emergency Management, Sheriff, County Treasurer, Register of Deeds, Appraiser, and County Clerk. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Justin Novak, Road and Bridge Supervisor, spoke with the board on the telephone. He reported on the snow and ice storm.

Diana Svanda, Payroll Clerk, met with the board to answer their questions concerning how the time clock is rounding hours. The board decided on a 10 minute leeway for each time an employee clocks in.

George Jueneman, Hanover, spoke with the board about land values for farm land.

Becky Simon, Environmental Science Secretary, brought in chemical bids. The board asked that she contact the bidders and ask them to give one bid for the complete list of chemicals instead of a separate bid for each different type of chemical. She will present it to the board on December 27th.

Commissioner Mueller moved to purchase Short Term Disability from Advance Insurance. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Beverly Finlayson, Deputy Appraiser, met with the board to ask if their department could purchase towers for their computers. The board gave them permission as long as they had money in their budget.

Commissioner Ouellette moved to go into executive session for ten minutes to discuss non-elected personnel for personnel issues. Commissioner Mueller seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. No decisions were made upon returning to regular session.

Bob Chambers, Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers stopped in to wish the commissioners a Merry Christmas and brought them a plate of goodies.

Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney, and Beverly Finlayson, Deputy Appraiser, met with the board to discuss renewable energy. After discussion with the State Property Valuation Department, Hiltgen and Finlayson reported that beginning in 2017 renewable energy for personal use would be taxed as personal property. An exemption form for the property taxation will be available in the Appraiser’s Office in compliance with K.S.A. 79-201(11),

At 11:30 A.M. the public hearing for the proposed neighborhood revitalization plan was held with Hiltgen, Finlayson and Willbrant in attendance. Commissioner Mueller moved to sign and approve Resolution 10-16 designating a Neighborhood Revitalization Area and adopting a Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for Washington County. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Hiltgen will publish the resolution.

At noon Vince Cox, PA for Willow Creek Dairy, Randy Hiesterman, Linn Willow Creek Dairy,

Dan Thalmann and Leslie Manning, Washington County News, Willbrant, Hiltgen and Finlayson were present to discuss the wind turbine being built at Linn Willow Creek Dairy. Commission Mueller moved to approve Resolution 11-16 for a Conditional Use Permit for Linn Willow Creek Dairy, LLC and United Wind, Inc. to construct and operate wind turbines. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Cox will publish the resolution.

The meeting adjourned at 12:08 p.m.