Beloit Student Arrested, Charged With Sexual Exploitation (AUDIO)

A Beloit High School Senior was arrested on November 29 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Trayton Post, age 18 of Beloit, possessed nude photographs of an undisclosed number of females on his cell phone which were discovered by Beloit High School officials and turned over to police according to Mitchell County Attorney Mark Noah. Some of the females were below the age of consent and ranged from 15 years old to others who are in college. An 18 year old possessing such images of someone underage is a felony by statute.

An investigation into the matter continues, but it has been established that the females involved were complicit in the photographs including selfies which were exchanged or shared with Post.

Mr. Noah gives us a brief summary of the scenario from his point of view as a prosecutor.

Post had a $30,000 bond and spent several days in jail before being granted house arrest for the duration of the proceedings. He is being represented by court appointed attorney Joseph Allen of Minneapolis. I spoke to Mr. Allen on Tuesday, but he had no comment on the case at this time.

Post has been expelled from Beloit High School as per directives outlined in the school’s policy manual. He will, however, be allowed to attend the alternative learning center to finish out his senior year.

Mr. Noah said he wants the knowledge of this situation to be educational for people, and he encouraged us to share this advice to parents of teenage children.



That was Mitchell County Attorney Mark Noah. The next court date scheduled for the matter is January 17.