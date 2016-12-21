Jewell County Commissioners – December 19, 2016

The Jewell County Commissioners met December 19, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Dwight S. Frost and Mark Fleming present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the December 12, 2016 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, reported that he completed the 2 week newly elected Sheriff Training provided by KLTEC. He said the fingerprint scanner was installed. Don Jacobs said that Jewell County is the host County for the KBI Dispatch Office Training.

Chris Petet, Custodian, discussed courthouse repairs.

The Commissioners reviewed abatement number 2262. Mark Fleming moved to approve abatement 2262. Dwight S. Frost seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, reported on road & bridge maintenance. The Commissioners reported road and bridge concerns.

Mark Fleming moved and Dwight S. Frost seconded that the proper officer sign the Pawnee Mental Health Agreement for 2017. Motion passed unanimously.

Keith Roe joined the meeting.

The Commissioners received a letter from Lisa Boyles, Secretary for the Jewell County Fair Board, requesting consideration of appointing the recommended names to the Jewell County Fair Board Directors.

Mark Fleming moved to approve the request to appoint Josh Bohnert, Matt Railsback and Natalie Frost to the Jewell County Fair Board Directors for the term of 2017 to 2019. Dwight S. Frost seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded the motion to approve the 2017 KAC dues of $1393.02. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commissioners and Darrell E. Miller, County Attorney, discussed several issues.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:58 a.m.