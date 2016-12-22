Concannon Reappointed To Kansas House Health Committee

Medicaid expansion will get hearings in the Kansas House during the upcoming legislative session, the chairman of its health committee says, and leadership assignments suggest the issue may have a more receptive audience than in the past.

Rep. Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who also headed the committee in 2016, says he remains opposed to expanding Medicaid to some low-income non-disabled adults, but his committee will debate the issue.

House Speaker-elect Ron Ryckman Jr. has said the House will tackle the issue this year.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer said expansion will be “dead” under President-elect Donald Trump.

Committee assignments also indicate opposition to Medicaid expansion may be softening. Ryckman appointed Rep. Susan Concannon of Beloit, who has supported expansion, to the committee as its vice chairwoman.

Hawkins says he expects Concannon to take a leading role in the expansion debate, and she will be very instrumental in how that’s handled in the committee.

Concannon, who had served in that position in 2015, was one of three members removed from the committee before the 2016 session because they supported Medicaid expansion.

Hawkins also noted the Kansas Hospital Association and other health organizations have mounted a campaign encouraging legislators to come up with a Kansas-specific expansion plan. Some states, including Indiana, have approved modified plans.

Hawkins says he also expects 2017 could be the year when Kansas legalizes hemp oil for certain medical conditions.

A bill last session would have legalized cannabidiol, or CBD oil, which is made from the hemp plant but doesn’t produce the “high” that recreational marijuana users seek.

Research shows that the oil has the ability help people who have seizures where other treatments failed, but advocates said the formulation in the bill was too weak to reduce seizures. The bill died in conference committee last session.

This year could be different, because the Federal Food and Drug Administration may soon approve a CBD product to treat epilepsy, Hawkins says.