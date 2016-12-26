2017 Legislative Priorities For Kansas State University

The year may be winding down, but officials at Kansas State University are gearing up for the start of the 2017 Legislative session.

President Richard Myers says it wants the legislature to better understand the return it gets on its investment in Kansas State University.

According to Myers, K-State will ask legislators to approve a tuition increase for the fall and to begin a conversation about improving infrastructure for the College of Agriculture.

The state is already experiencing a significant budget shortfall. Myers thinks it would be a huge problem if Kansas State faces another cut in February.

Being strategic and programmatic would involve taking a closer look at programs that don’t generate a lot of tuition revenue and then determining whether K-State wants to continue those programs.

Moving forward, Myers says the main focus for the legislative session is telling the K-State story.

The 125-member House of Representatives and 40-member Senate begin the 2017 Kansas legislative session on January 9th.