Arts Cooperative To Sponsor “The Replay Lounge”

Members of the Marshall County Arts Cooperative are getting ready for their annual fundraiser. The event, which has become the signature fundraiser for the cooperative, will be at the American Legion Post 163 Saturday, January 14, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, Marysville, and at Crome’s Market, Hanover; tickets may be purchased at the door as well.

Advance tickets are $10.00; tickets at the door are $15.00.

This year’s show is called “The Replay Lounge” and features cover songs. The theme captures the essence of the show and guides the song selection so the performers can put together an integrated show.

“We’re singing songs that have been covered by a variety of artists,” said Rachel Massoth, a member of the singing ensemble and a board member for the arts cooperative. “We’re also singing songs where the cover of the song became more popular than the original song.”

The performance includes renditions of “Lean on Me,” “Yesterday,” “Fix You,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

The two act musical revue features seven local residents singing a selection of tunes. Pat Breeding, Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Brian Fragel, Wayne Kruse, Massoth, and Julie Popejoy serve as the musical ensemble. Cindy Voet is the musical director. Approximately twenty songs will be sung by the ensemble, and several guests will make a special appearance to perform solo numbers.

“We’re having a great time rehearsing,” said Massoth. “After we rehearse a song we all comment that it’s our favorite song. The show is filled with great numbers and there’s quite a variety. I also like the fact that we’ve mixed solos, duets, and group numbers together more so than in the past.”

The show is a fundraiser for the arts cooperative who brings artists to the county to perform for the public as well as to work with students. Recently the arts cooperative brought the Los Angeles all-male a cappella group, m-pact, to Marysville to perform a Christmas concert.

“It’s fundraisers like this one that help us do what we do,” said Brad Ekiss, president of the arts cooperative. “We appreciate all of the support we receive.”

For additional information people can contact Ekiss at 785-562-6825.