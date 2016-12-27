Christmas Storms Sweep Across NCK

Pictured: An animal shelter collapsed due to heavy winds northwest of Scandia in Republic County. Photo courtesy Justin White

A line of thunderstorms brought numerous reports of high winds sweeping across Kansas on Christmas Day. There were reports of wind damage in southeast Lincoln County according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles-per-hour were reported Sunday afternoon in central Kansas.

Thunderstorm winds blew a roof off of a barn about a mile east of Beverly.

High winds were also to blame for power outages in several areas of NCK… there was significant damage to a park in Courtland when a tree fell on playground equipment. Other areas across the highway 36 corridor reported wind damage in the way of downed trees limbs and roof damage to outbuildings.