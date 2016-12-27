Lincoln County Commissioners – December 19, 2016

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, December 19, 2016. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Gerald Huehl present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Kelly Larson, Alexis Pflugh, Eric Johnson, Michel O’Hare and Doug McKinney.

Economic Development Director Kelly Larson related that she is going to apply for a Dane Hansen Foundation grant to employ two interns this summer, looking specifically for college students who are working to obtain degrees in architecture and landscape architecture and described specific projects that the interns would work on. Larson inquired if the interns could utilize the county’s plotter printer as part of the project, and that the use could be counted as in-kind contributions. The board approved the request.

Commissioner Elect, 3rd District, Alexis Pflugh observed the commission meeting.

Eric Johnson, Campbell & Johnson Engineers presented an Agreement for Architectural/Engineering Services to provide professional services for the county owned nursing home. The group discussed a need to add a shelter that could be used by the ambulance when loading and unloading patients; Johnson answered questions from the board and meeting attendees. The board will forward the agreement to the County Attorney to review prior to approving.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare reported on highway department equipment and projects. O’Hare related that the State is reviewing Off-System Bridge OS 87 (Goldenrod bridge) to determine if the bridge can be rerated to 3 tons to prevent closure.

Doug McKinney, North Central Planning Commission (NCRPC) thanked outgoing commissioner Gerald Huehl for his service on the NCRPC board of directors. McKinney provided information on NCRPC, a current copy of their newsletter and presented a Capital Improvement Planning Survey for commissioners to complete.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the December 12, 2016 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:45 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the commission meeting room of courthouse.