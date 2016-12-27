Waymaster To Chair House Appropriations Committee

Speaker of the House-Elect Ron Ryckman of Olathe announced last week that Republican Rep. Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill, has been selected to serve as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee for the Kansas House of Representatives. The House Appropriations Committee is the budget committee for the Kansas House of Representatives.

Waymaster will begin his third term in the Kansas House when the Legislature convenes on January 9. During the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions, Waymaster served on the committees of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Appropriations and served as Chairman of the General Government Budget Committee.