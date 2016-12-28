Downs Considering Water Treatment Plant Improvements

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held December 19, 2016, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: John Bisnette, Tonya Kuhn, John Cary, Teri Cordill. Council member Devin Renken was absent. Also in attendance: Bruce Berkley, Brady Cline, Jessica Norris, Evan Joy, LaRhea Cole, Jerry Teselle, Kail Schoen, Joel Hardy, Josh Hofflinger, Vickie Oviatt, Terry Gradig, David Goheen.

Mayor Brush called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Teri moved to approve the minutes of the December 5, 2016 meeting. Tonya seconded. Carried.

Jerry Teselle was present to apply for a special use permit. Bruce reviewed the regulations. Tonya moved, seconded by John C., to approve special use permit #17-02. Carried.

Jessica Norris, Nex-Tech legal Analyst, was present regarding the cable and telephone franchise renewals. The franchise agreements auto-renew if there are no changes. Council agreed to renew with no fee increases or changes to the ordinances.

Kail Schoen, Fire Chief, was present for year-end business. He reported that Evan Joy has retired from the fire department after 20 years of service. He thanked Evan for his services. Kail reported that the pump has failed on the city pumper rescue truck and it would be too costly to repair. The department has acquired a reserve pumper that Cary Farms purchased and a lease agreement has been drafted. Mayor Brush asked Bruce if this would be a conflict of interest. Bruce said that it would not be. Tonya moved to approve the mayor to sign the lease on the Ford F-800 Tower Fire Truck with Cary Farms. Teri seconded the motion. Motion carried. John C. abstained.

Kail also requested that the remaining fire department funds be transferred to the Equipment Reserve Fund. Tonya moved, seconded by Teri, to transfer $9500.00 from the fire department general fund to the Fire Equipment Reserve. Carried. John C. abstained.

At 5:30 p.m., Doug Goetz, Wilson & Co., presented an engineering report on the city Water Treatment Plant Improvements. Information was presented on the condition of the existing ISEP treatment facility. The plant was constructed in early 1990’s (to treat high nitrate levels), with upgrades completed in 2005. Unfortunately, the ISEP is experiencing issues with leaking which would require substantial efforts to either repair or replace the current system. Doug presented an overview of the city water usage; rate schedules; operation and maintenance/revenue and expenditures; and long term debt. Alternatives and financing options were presented and reviewed.

Alternative A1 – No Action Alternative – Utilize Existing System

A2 – Point of Use or Point of Entry Treatment Systems

A3 – Replacement of Existing Water Treatment Plant Equipment – Match Existing Treatment Process Equipment and Change Waste Stream Disposal

A4-1 – Replacement of Existing Water Treatment Plant Equipment – New Treatment Process Equipment in Existing WTP Building and Change Waste Stream Disposal

A4-2 – Replacement of Existing Water Treatment Plant Equipment – New Treatment Process Equipment in GAC Building & Change Waste Stream Disposal

A5 – Maintenance Project of Existing Water Treatment Plant Equipment – Rehabilitate Existing Treatment Process Equipment and Keep Waste Stream Disposal.

Council will review the proposed alternatives and other considerations before making a decision.

City Attorney reported that he has visited with Rita Keezer about the house at 810 Osborne. She planned to take bids in January for demolition. Council agreed to give six months to complete the cleanup. Council discussed additional properties for cleanup.

John C. moved, seconded by Tonya, to adopt Resolution #16-2. Carried.

Mayor Brush reported that the city superintendent should look at options for installing sewer north of Hwy 24. Sheldon Remus’s septic is going bad at his property.

City Clerk shared a thank you note from Solomon Valley Transportation. There is a special meeting of the council on December 29, 2016 at noon for year-end business.

Mayor Brush reported on information from Nadine Sigle. The Hansen Foundation has approved a summer intern program. Following discussion, council agreed not to participate in the program this year.

John C. moved to approve plumbing licenses #17-13 and #17-18, and electrical license #17-14. Teri seconded the motion. Carried.

Tonya moved to approve builder’s licenses #17-15, 17-16 and 17-19. John B. seconded the motion. Carried.

Teri moved to approve tree trimming license #17-17. Tonya seconded. Carried.

John C. moved, seconded by Teri, to approve CMB licenses for Downs Super Foods, Striker’s (2), and for Bob’s Inc. Carried.

Teri reported on a possible life guard training class coming up.

Mayor Brush noted the letter to the council from Eric Rose for review.

John B. moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve vouchers and payroll. Carried.

At 7:45 p.m., Teri moved, seconded by John C., to adjourn the meeting. Carried. Meeting adjourned.