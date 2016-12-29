Beloit’s Port Library Programs Set To Start Again In January

It is time again to let parents know that the Port Library programs are starting in January. They have two programs now. Story Port is on Mondays at 3:45 beginning January 9. It is for school age students. The exciting news is they are working on being able to bus students from the elementary school to the Port Library. A generous benefactor of the library has offered to pay for the trip for anyone who wants to participate in Story Port. They will read a story and do a project. Story Port is finished by 4:30 p.m. Please stop by the library or go to the library website portlibrary.org to get the enrollment forms to fill out and return them to the library.

Their rapidly growing second program is Port Tots. Any toddler is welcome to come. They meet on Friday mornings at 10:15 and finish by 11:00 . They have a story and do a project or two. Sometimes they dance or sing or sit on the Grinch. Parents or Grandparents stay and help their small one be successful at what ever they are doing. It has turned out to be a great way to meet others with kids the same age. Again, fill out an enrollment sheet and turn it in. Start dates are January 6th for Port Tots and January 9th for Story Port.