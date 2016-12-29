Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Dec. 27, 2016

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Charles R. Loiseau, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Thomas K. Holle members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by Thomas K. Holle. Unanimous.

Commissioners Elect David Baier and Lynn Feldhausen were present for the meeting.

Clerk of the District Court Clerk Nancy Koch met with the Board to the following bid for the purchasing of two computers.

Central Office Supply, Clay Center, KS

1 Dell desktop and 1 HP laptop – $3,721.00 plus labor of $500.00

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the purchase of two computers for the District Court judges in the amount of $3,721.00 and $500.00 for labor. Unanimous.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to discuss the following items.

• northwest door of the Courthouse is sticking

• generator needing exhaust fan

• shredder for the basement

The Board went to the basement to look at the generator and the need for exhaust venting.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the following 2016 beer licenses for Homefries, LLC d/b/a Little Haps (on/off premises), The Well, Bremen, KS (on/off premises), Lillis BackRoads (on/off premises) and Silver Creek Capital, LLC d/b/a Home City Depot (off-premises). Unanimous.

County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board and gave them an update on the Public Works Department. He discussed eight bridges in the County that the State of Kansas had inspected for load ratings.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs informed the Board that the Payment in Lieu of Taxes check was received for the Marshall County Wind Farm in the amount of $377,400.00. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to deposit $15,000.00 of the check in the Commissioner fund to be distributed to Guittard and Rock Townships and the remaining $367,400.00 to be deposited in the Special Road & Bridge fund. Unanimous.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve Resolution #

16-12-27-1 transferring $200,000.00 from the 2015 Road & bridge fund to the Special Machinery fund. Unanimous.

The Board received a copy of a contract from Frankfort Care Home Administrator Laura O’Neil.

County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board to inform them that the contract was not what she had presented to the Frankfort Care Home and she will need time to review it.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to present the following bid for a new shredder in the basement.

Eakes Office Supply, Beatrice, NE -$1,724.00

Thomas K. Holle moved seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve Resolution#16-12-27-2 GAAP Waiver that the financial statements and reports for the year ended 2016 will be prepared in conformity with the requirements of KSA 75-1120a (a) are not relevant to the requirements if the cash basis and budget laws of this state and are of no significant value to Marshall County or the general public of Marshall County. Unanimous.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve Resolution #

16-12-27-3 transferring $4,000.00 from the 2016 General (Treasurer) fund to the County Equipment fund, Resolution # 16-12-27-4 transferring $50,000.00 from the 2016 General (Sheriff’s) fund to the Sheriff’s Reserve fund and Resolution # 16-12-27-5 transferring $5,000.00 from the 2016 General (Emergency Management) fund to the Emergency Management Capital Outlay fund. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Chairman signing the 2017 Marysville Ambulance contract in the amount of $248,647.20. Unanimous.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell approved the appointment of Jamie Smith as the Franklin Township Treasurer to replace Linda Weber who resigned from the position. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Central Office Supply, Clay Center, KS

For two computers

$3,721.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5268

Blue Valley/Networks Plus, Home, KS

For labor to install programs on computers

$500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5269

CES Group, Marysville, KS

For Frankfort Nutrition Site surveying

$2,207.00-Agency on Aging fund-P.O. # 5224

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For share of 4-County budget

$2,048.96-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5220

Commenco, Inc., Kansas City, MO

For 911 equipment maintenance

$6,379.80-911 fund-P.O. # 4844

KHP Partners – GSA Fleet Vehicles, Topeka, KS

For 2017 Dodge Ram pickup

$28,425.44-Sheriff’s Reserve fund-P.O. # 5267

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs recommended a step increase to the Board for Angela Frederickson, Marysville from Clerk I, Step, I at $14.50 an hour to Clerk I, Step II at $14.74 an hour plus the $50.00 a month Election pay. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the step increase for Angela Frederickson, Marysville from Clerk I, Step, I at $14.50 an hour to Clerk I, Step II at $14.74 an hour plus the $50.00 a month Election pay effective January 1, 2017. Unanimous.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to present another bid for a shredder for the basement.

Quill Corporation – $1,159.49

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Charles R. Loiseau to approve the purchase of a shredder from Quill Corporation in the amount of $1,159.49 for the basement. Motion carried. Commissioner Connell voted no.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg also talked to the Board about the need for carpet to be replaced in some of the Courthouse offices. The Board went to look at the carpet in the Treasurer’s office.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board to discuss the property that was not sold on the tax sale that is located at 900 Alston, Marysville, KS. She asked the Board for a motion to authorize her to have a trespass order issued on the current occupants of the property. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to authorize County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish to issue a trespass order on the current occupants of the property. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Randy and Connie McWilliams, Waterville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Charles R. Loiseau to withdraw the motion for the purchase of the shredder until they are sure that all office are wanting a shredder and are willing to share in the purchasing of the shredder.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board at their request to discuss the shredder purchase for the basement. The Board wants to make sure that all offices are aware of the purchase and willing to share in the cost of the shredder.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve a $50.00 per month cost of living increase for all County employees effective January 1, 2017. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to adjourn at 12:09 p.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, January 3, 2016 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Courthouse will be Closed at noon the 30th of December

and be closed on the 2nd of January.