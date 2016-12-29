Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Dec. 27, 2016

The Board of County Commission (BOCC) for Washington County met in regular session on December 27, 2016 in the Commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Gary Ouellette, Chairman, 3rd District Commissioner; Roger Otott, 2nd District Commissioner; and Tim Mueller, Vice-Chairman, 1st District Commissioner. Denae Jueneman, County Clerk, was present to record meeting minutes.

It was noted County offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 in observance of New Year’s Day. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Chairman Ouellette called the meeting to order.

Commissioner elect David Willbrant was present.

Francine Crome, County Appraiser, submitted a quote from Dague’s for new computers for the Appraisers office. The Commissioners asked Crome to acquire additional quotes. Commissioner Otott made a motion to enter into executive session for a period of 10 minutes for non-elected personnel reasons to conduct a year-end review and to include Crome. Commissioner Mueller seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Commissioner Mueller made a motion to approve the consent agenda which included a national slavery and human trafficking prevention proclamation and national stalking awareness month proclamation presented by DVACK; change orders 2016-22 and 2016-23 authorizing changes to the Treasurer’s tax roll; signed wage adjustment worksheets; signed Highland Township Annual Report; and signed a cereal malt beverage license for Scattered Acres Outfitting.

The Commissioners discussed a new appointment to the Washington County Hospital Board. Commissioner Otott stated Cindi Ohlde, Linn, was willing to accept the position. Commissioner Otott made a motion to appoint Cindi Ohlde. Commissioner Mueller seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. A call was placed to Ewald Ohlde to thank him for his service on the hospital board and a call was placed to Cindy Ohlde welcoming her to the board.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Coordinator, updated the Commissioners on his progress toward certification and discussed various department activities.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Administrator, presented December patient counts and year-end inventory.

Commissioner Mueller motioned to approve the airport policy handbook. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. The policy will be signed next week.

Chairman Ouellette stated he received a call from a citizen wishing to lease land and build a hangar at the County airport. No building standards have been established and the Commissioners discussed creating a policy regarding building standards at the airport.

Chairman Ouellette conducted a year-end review for Gloria Moore, Tourism Director, in her office. Commissioner Mueller conducted a year-end review for Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Coordinator, in his office. Commissioner Mueller scheduled a year-end review with Tiffany Hayman, County Health Administrator, upon completion of regular session to be held in her office.

Jueneman noted the County was assessed $307.69 in late fees from the City of Washington on a utility bill that was late due to the check being lost in the mail. Jueneman stated if the County wanted the fees returned, she was told to write a letter to the Washington City Council requesting the return. Chairman Ouellette asked Jueneman to write the letter.

Rhonda Fernandez, Professional Insurance Consultants (PIC), asked the Commissioners to sign a contract extension to secure their services at the current rate which would remain unchanged until September 31, 2019. Commissioner Mueller motioned to enter into a business associate agreement and an agreement for consulting services with PIC through September 31, 2019. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The meeting adjourned at 12:10 p.m.