Fatality Accident Reported Thursday Near Blue Springs

A two-vehicle accident near Blue Springs Thursday afternoon has taken the life of a Lincoln man.

According to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Lora Lee Stohs, 60, of Marysville and her two grandsons were traveling south on U.S. Highway 77 when her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox crossed the center line of the highway, and collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harry N. Hart III, 41, of Lincoln.

Hart was pronounced dead at the scene, most likely dying instantly from his injuries.

Hart’s vehicle came to rest in the north ditch, upside down. Stohs’ vehicle ended up on the south shoulder of the highway. Hart’s father was traveling in a separate vehicle, ahead of the accident.

StarCare Medical Helicopter, as well as ambulances from the Blue Springs Fire Department, with assistance from the Wymore and Beatrice departments, assisted in the accident response.