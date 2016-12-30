Jewell County Commissioners – December 27, 2016

The Jewell County Commissioners met Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Dwight S. Frost and Mark Fleming present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting. Keith Roe joined the meeting.

The following were present for office head meeting: Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director; Anna Standley, Register of Deeds; Joel Elkins, General Superintendent; Don Jacobs, Sheriff; Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director; Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator; Chris Petet, Custodian; Jenae Ryan, District Extension Agent; and Angela Murray, Health Nurse. The following were absent: Brenda Eakins, Treasurer.

Travis Garst said he is working on year end reports.

Joel Elkins said his department is working on tubes and cutting brush.

Gail Bartley said that in January he plans to attend the Noxious Weed Director’s meeting. He also plans to attend the National Weather Service Meeting in Lyons. Gail is also working on year end reports.

Anna Standley said her office is busy with documents that have been filed.

Shannon Meier said December has been a fairly slow month.

Angela Murray said she is working on year end reports. She said she attended the LEPC meeting. Angela reported that the department was out of flu shots but was able to purchase a vial from Republic County. She is working on a Safety Grant to put in cross walks across the highway in Jewell and Mankato.

Jenae Ryan reported of numerous meetings and trainings for this time of year.

Don Jacobs said he had a mutual aid agreement for the special response team that needed the Commissioners’ approval.

Carla Waugh reminded each department head that employee evaluations needed to be completed and inventory listings as well. She also stated that the Clerk’s Office needs copies of employee’s driver’s license. Carla said that on January 3 from 1 to 3 there will be a retirement reception for Dwight Frost.

Dwight Frost said he attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting and the Multi Co meeting. He also stopped by the Sheriff’s office to check out the new finger printing machine.

Mark Fleming said he attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting. He also attended the LEPC meeting with the next meeting scheduled for April 12. Mark also attended a meeting with Representatives’ Waymaster and Aurand and Senator Bowers.

Steve Greene said he attended the Multi County meeting, Economic Development meeting, Detention meeting and Hospital Board meeting. This concluded office head meeting.

Steve Greene moved that the proper officers sign the Interlocal Mutual Aid Agreement with the North Central Kansas Homeland Security Region, creating the Multi Jurisdiction Special Response Team. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The minutes of the December 19, 2016 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve the 2017 employment rules and regulations for the Ambulance Department, Appraiser’s Office, Courthouse & Elected Officials, Election, Emergency Preparedness, Health Department, 911 Coordinator, Highway Department (Road & Bridge), Solid Waste Department and Weed Department. Motion passed unanimously.

Dwight S. Frost moved and Steve Greene seconded that the unused money in the 2016 Jewell County Ambulance Budget be transferred into the 2017 Jewell County Ambulance Capital Outlay Fund, with the exact amount to be determined at a later date. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded that the unused money in the 2016 Jewell County Noxious Weed Budget be transferred into the 2017 Jewell County Noxious Weed Capital Outlay Fund, with the exact amount to be determined at a later date. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded that the unused money in the 2016 Jewell County Public Health Budget be transferred into the 2017 Jewell County Public Health Capital Outlay Fund, with the exact amount to be determined at a later date. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded that the unused money in the 2016 Jewell County Road & Bridge Budget be transferred into the 2017 Special Road Equipment Fund, with the exact amount to be determined at a later date. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commissioners reviewed abatement number 2263 through 2277. Mark Fleming moved to approve abatement 2263 through 2277. Dwight S. Frost seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene reported on the hospital board meeting.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, reported on road & bridge maintenance. The Commissioners reported road and bridge concerns. Joel said that Blake Moser and Valentina Moser called with a complaint about the new rock road, saying it caused a flat tire on a new tire and they want the County to pay for a new tire. Joel said he told them the County does not pay for flat tires.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 10:05 a.m. until 10:10 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with Joel Elkins. Dwight S. Frost seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:10 a.m. with no action taken.

Keith Roe left the meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 10:37 a.m. until 10:42 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with Angela Murray. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:42 a.m. with no action taken.

Mark Fleming moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 10:50 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with Chris Petet. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:55 a.m. with no action taken.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:30 a.m.