Mankato Man Charged With Physically Abusing Infant

A Jewell County man has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse stemming from an incident which reportedly took place on December 15. Cody Michael Showers, age 26 of Mankato, has been charged with a level five person felony in the case according to Jewell County Attorney Darrell Miller.

Showers was arrested on Wednesday last week, and his bond was set at $100,000 at his first appearance. Showers is scheduled to be back in court next Tuesday. He was still in custody as of Thursday night, and an investigation continues according to Jewell County Sheriff Don Jacobs.

The Jewell County Record reported on Thursday that the alleged victim is Shower’s seven week old son who remains hospitalized at Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita after suffering what was described as great bodily harm from being forcibly shaken.