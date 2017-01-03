Community Memorial Healthcare Names New Chief Of Staff

Marysville, KS – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Haefele, MD, as Chief of Staff, effective January 1, 2017. His term will run through December 31, 2018. Shane Thoreson, MD, will serve as Vice-Chief of Staff. Both physicians practice at Community Physicians Clinic in Marysville.

Chief of staff assists in coordinating the activities and concerns of the hospital administration, nursing, and patient care services with those of the medical staff; reports the needs and policies of the medical staff to the board of directors and the chief executive officer (CEO); presides and oversees medical staff meetings; and serves as a spokesperson for the medical staff in professional and public relations.

Dr. Haefele is a family practitioner with Community Physicians Clinic in Marysville and Wymore. He has practiced family medicine in the Marysville community since he joined the CMH Medical Staff in 2002.