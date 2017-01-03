Lincoln County Commissioners – End Of Year 2016

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Gerald Huehl present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Mike Suelter, Brent Frederking, Shawn Esterl and Charles Kiefer.

Terry Finch moved to enter into an Agreement for Architectural/Engineering Services with Campbell & Johnson Engineers, PA to provide architectural services for improvement of the county’s nursing home property, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare provided breakdowns of materials and equipment usage throughout the year; and reported on highway department projects. O’Hare presented a gravel agreement for the board’s approval. Terry Finch moved to enter into a three-year gravel removal/purchase agreement with John D Keeler Trust and Letha D Keeler Trust, expiring January 28, 2010, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried. O’Hare related that the State has approved to keep off-system bridge OS 87 (Goldenrod Bridge) open until construction of a new bridge.

Gerald Huehl moved to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Osborne County E-Waste to provide Lincoln County with e-waste recycling services for fiscal year 2017, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of December 19, 2016 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Brent Frederking inquired about whether there were plans to replace two bridges that have been previously closed in Pleasant Township. The board related that at this time there are no plans to replace the bridges as local funds are not available and funds through federal and state programs are limited.

Shawn Esterl, Saline County provided the signed Tri-Rivers Local Environmental Grant (LEPG) Cooperative Agreement and inquired about knowledge regarding the City of Barnard’s lagoon system.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 2:10 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Friday, December 30, 2016. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Gerald Huehl present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Debora Zachgo.

Chairman Wallace convened the scheduled budget hearing at 10:30 a.m., for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed amended use of budgeted funds. With no one appearing, the chairman adjourned the budget hearing at 10:45 a.m. and convened the meeting to regular session.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the following 2016 budget amendments: amend the County General Fund in the amount of $112,595; and amend the Road and Bridge Fund in the amount of $159,000, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Terry moved to approve and adopt the following Resolutions: Resolution 2016-17, pursuant to provisions of K.S.A. 19-120, authorizing the transfer of $300,000 from the Lincoln County General Fund to the Lincoln County Capital Improvement Fund; Resolution 2016-18, pursuant to provisions of K.S.A. 68-141(g) authorizing the transfer of $250,000 from the Lincoln County Road & Bridge Fund into the Road & Bridge Special Machinery Fund; Resolution 2016-19, pursuant to K.S.A. 12-110(d), authorizing the transfer of $5,000 from the Lincoln County Ambulance Fund to the Lincoln County Ambulance Service Capital Outlay Fund; Resolution 2016-20, pursuant to K.S.A. 65-204, authorizing the transfer of $10,000 from the Lincoln County Health Fund to the Lincoln County Health Capital Outlay Fund; Resolution 2016-21, pursuant to provisions of K.S.A. 19-3612(c), transferring funds from the 2016 budgeted General Operating Fund of each Rural Fire District into the Special Equipment Fund of that district in the following amounts: Barnard Rural Fire District – $3,000; Beverly Rural Fire District – $6,500; First Rural Fire District – $13,000; Hunter Rural Fire District – $11,000; and Sylvan Grove Rural Fire District – $17,000; and Resolution 2016-22, pursuant to provisions of K.S.A. 65-6116(e)&(f), to clear insurance write-offs, collection agency fees and uncollectable accounts receivable, in the amount of $36,855.83, from the Lincoln County Ambulance Service accounts receivable records, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to enter into a Voluntary Payment Agreement with the Smoky Hills Wind Farm LLC from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2026; and to enter into a Voluntary Payment Agreement with the Smoky Hills Wind Project II, LLC from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2027, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve December gross payroll in the amount of $180,720.03 and December accounts payable warrants in the amount of $373,849.07, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

The board discussed cost of living increases and wage adjustments needed for the ensuing year with Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo.

The commissioners will next meet on Tuesday, January 3 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.