Marshall To Be Sworn In As Kansas Big 1st District Representative

Kansas new 1st District Congressman Roger Marshall will be sworn into office along with other members of the 115th Congress today at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Marshall, a physician from Great Bend, handily defeated Tim Huelskamp in the August Primary and easily won the November general election.

We will be speaking with our local and national representatives in the days to come to preview the 2016 legislative sessions for our listeners on KD County 94 and Z-96.3 News. Those interviews will also be posted right here at sunflowerstateradio.com after their air.