Cloud County To Offer CNA Class In January

Cloud County Community College will be offering a Certified Nurse Aide class beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Sunset Home in Concordia. The class is limited to 10 participants, so early registration is encouraged.

Certified Nurse Aides are in demand. This course will prepare students to care for the ill, disabled, or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting. Students will be eligible for employment upon completion of the first 40 hours of the class.

Clara Knox, RN, BS, will be the instructor for this class, which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and runs until Tuesday, March 7. The class will meet at Sunset Home, 620 Second Ave., Concordia.

For further information or to pre-register, call 1.800.729.5101, ext 372 or 785.243.1435, ext 372 at Cloud County Community College or email: [email protected].