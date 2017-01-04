Kansas Tops Revenue Projections For December

Kansas revenue officials say the state slightly exceeded revenue estimates in December.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said Tuesday tax collections in December were nearly $531 million, exceeding revenue estimates by about $6 million, or about 1 percent. Combined with higher than expected revenues in November, the state’s budget shortfall in the current fiscal year is now about $342 million.

The new numbers come after state officials drastically reduced the revenue forecasts in November.

The biggest gains in December were in individual income taxes, which came in $2.2 million, or nearly 5 percent, above the official estimates. They were nearly 7 percent higher than in December 2015.

Acting Revenue Secretary Sam Williams says he hopes the new numbers indicate improved purchasing power in the agriculture and oil and gas sectors.