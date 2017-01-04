Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 3, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Charles R. Loiseau, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Thomas K. Holle members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by Thomas K. Holle. Unanimous.

Commissioners Elect David Baier and Lynn Feldhausen were present for the meeting.

The Board received notification from County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker that $2,802.00 was received in December for the 2017 IRP and CMV renewals.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to discuss the flooring in the Courthouse.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimos.

Kevin M. Hill, Hiawatha, KS

for special prosecutor in two cases

$4,505.00-General (County Attorney) fund-P.O # 5277

Canine Tactical of Iowa, Chariton, IA

for canine ballistic vest

$725.00-Special County Attorney fund-P.O. # 5276

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig asked to deem a 1992 Chevy ¾ ton utility truck as surplus and take it to salvage. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Charles R. Loiseau to approve deeming a 1992 Chevy ¾ ton utility truck as surplus and take it to salvage. Unanimous.

The Board approved having Public Works employees bid on a couple old truck tool boxes.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to discuss filling the vacated Communication/Corrections Officer position with Jamie Land, Blue Rapids, KS at $15.07 an hour effective January 23, 2017. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the hiring of Jamie Land, Blue Rapids, KS as the Communication/Correction Officer position at $15.07 an hour effective January 23, 2017. Unanimous.

Austin and Michlynn St. John, Marysville met with the Board to discuss the property located at 900 Alston that the County did not sell on the tax sale.

County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 10:29 a.m. to engage into privileged discussions with the County Counselor in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish present. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to extend executive session for ten minutes at 10:44 a.m. for the same reasons with the same persons present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following 2016 abatements with a value of 204 with a total tax of $22.16. Unanimous.

The Board went to the Health Department to look at their filing system.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pfizer, Boston, MA

for private vaccine

$8,417.75-Health fund-P.O. # 5137

Merck, Carols Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$6,427.21-Health fund-P.O. # 5136

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for private vaccine

$2,096.76-Health fund-P.O. # 5135

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the Chairman signing the 2017 Contracts for Attorney Services with Kraushaar Law Office, Marysville, KS in the amount of $28,200.00 and Meghan Voracek, Seneca, KS in the amount of $22,800.00. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to adjourn at 11:59 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 9, 2017 starting at 9:00 a.m.