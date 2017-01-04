Osborne County Commissioners Close Out 2016

Osborne County Commissioners

Minutes for December 19, 2016

Present: James Cary, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk. Other present: Craig Pottberg.

James Cary called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Pat Carlin met with commissioners to let them know that he has found a couple of forklifts at Sellers. He will be going to look at them. Discussion was held.

Alfred Reif moved to approve the minutes as amended for December 12, 2016, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners reviewed the invoice from Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) for 2017 Dues for $1,457.36. James Cary moved to pay the 2017 KAC dues in January 2017 in the amount of $1,457.36, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

James Cary read a letter from Vernon Steerman addressed to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the amended budget for 2016.

Christopher Rhodes from Down to the Wire computer service and repair met with commissioners to discuss Information Technology (IT) position. C.W. Seaman moved to hire Christopher Rhodes as IT for Osborne County at $50.00 per hour, James Cary second. Vote: all motion carried.

James Cary reminded commissioners that Bruce Rexroat wanted off the Hospital Board after the first of the year.

Commissioners discussed Don Snyder’s contract as Emergency Manager. James Cary moved to renew Don Snyder’s contract as emergency manager for a year at $1,600.00/month salary, Alfred Reif second. Vote: All motion carried.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners.

James Cary reported that he has contacted United Rentals out of Hays to rent a lift for a day. James stated that he contacted Roy DeBey to see if he would be available sometime this week to look at the structure behind the fascia and soffit. James Cary moved to pay for rental fees for a man lift from United Rental out of Hays not to exceed a $1,000.00, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Janice Boland met with commissioners to explain that the Expedition is having problems. The Ford Expedition currently has 136,000 miles on it and it is a 2002. Janice was not sure what it will cost to get it fixed, but will let commissioners know. Janice stated that she has an employee who will be having surgery and will be out for about eight weeks.

Discussion was held on electrical issues in the courthouse and heating.

Brett Conn came into commissioners meeting and said we needed to do something about the steps he just fell on the ice. Vienna Janis stated that she needed him to fill out a form for the incident.

James Cary moved to appoint John McClure to Osborne County Hospital Board effective after January 1, 2017 to finish out Bruce Rexroat term, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn with no other business, James Cary second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:52 a.m.

Osborne County Commissioners

Minutes for Special Meeting

December 29, 2016

Present: James Cary, Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

James Cary called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.

Commissioners read the minutes from December 19, 2016. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as amended, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners discussed developing a five Capital Improvement Plan and adding such things as replacing the elevator, stairs, repair and remodel courthouse and jail.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $536,517.10:

General $146,698.42

Road & Bridge 167,257.52

Health 8,001.41

Election 524.89

Soil Conservation 2,000.00

Hospital 101,000.00

Noxious Weed 19,449.74

Noxious Weed Capital 6,500.00

Ambulance 44,635.30

Waste Disposal 5,163.08

OFD #1 General 9,270.55

OFD #1 Grant 1,099.00

OFD #2 General 166.40

OFD #3 General 269.54

Payroll Clearing 3,737.14

Special R&B Improve 5,089.00

Osborne County E-Waste 825.00

Appraiser 7,440.11

Motor Vehicle Operating 7,390.00

Total $536,517.10

Commissioners approved the following change orders to the 2016 tax roll: 2016-84, 2016-97, 2016-99, 2016-100, 2016-101, 2016-102,2016-103, 2016-104, 2016-105, 2016-106, 2016-107, 2016-108,2016-110, 2016-111, 2016-112, 2016-109, 2016-113, 2016-114, 2016-115, 2016-116, 2016-117, and 2016-118.

Kenton Lyon-Appraiser met with commissioners to let them know that Russell County is involved in a law suit against the railroad that might have an impact on Osborne County. Kenton also reported that he discovered another classification error in regards to grass/pasture being classified as crop land and it is not. We will deal with it on a case by case basis. Kenton stated this is a big problem and no easy fix.

Commissioners signed and approved the following transfers: 16-83 for $15,000 was not approved. Osborne County District Court request to transfer was denied. 16-84 for $144.56, 16-85 for $2,000.00, 16-86 for $66,820.59, 16-87 for $552.00, 16-88 for $60.39, 16-89 for 31.00, 16-90 for $681.00, 16-91 for $4,559.95, 16-92 for 6,105.07, 16-93 for $2,638.85, 16-94 for $3,723.22, 16-95 for $4,432.57, 16-96 for $6,042.54, 16-97 for $4,499.48, 16-98 for $1,854.19, 16-99 for $40,756.69, 16-100 for $166,000.00, 16-101 for $247,675.00, 16-102 for $25,000.00, 16-103 for $4,250.00, 16-104 for $5,000.00, 16-105 for $10,000.00, 16-106 for $1,000.00, 16-107 for $330.43, 16-108 for $1,339.81, 16-109 for $137.25, 16-110 for $12,662.20, 16-111 for $1,600.00, and 16-112 for $14,928.00.

Ray Becker with ABC Seamless out Hays met with commissioners to discuss gutters for the courthouse. Commissioners stated they would be taking quotes for the project.

Kenton Lyon met with commissioners to discuss the mill levy for Waldo Fire District went up over five mills. Kenton stated people are protesting because of it.

C.W. Seaman moved to approve Osborne Rural Fire District #2 resolution to transfer $12,662.20 to special machine fund, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to approve Osborne Rural Fire District #1 resolution to transfer $1,600.00 to special machine fund, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to approve Osborne Rural Fire District #3 resolution to transfer for $14,918.00 to special machine fund, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Brent “Bo” French, Mandy Muck, and BobbiJo Boxum met with commissioners to discuss the computer quote from NexTech for computers. BobbiJo Boxum stated she need to get her computer order and Bo stated he needed to wait until after the first of the year. Commissioners asked about getting another quote. Discussion was held.

Bo French continued meeting with commissioners on regarding a landfill abatement on Pat and Lillian Conway that commissioners had changed to zero. Bo stated that he had looked at the wrong address and there is house on the location and should be assessed a landfill fee. James Cary moved to put a landfill fee on property owned by Pat and Lillian Conway for $60.00 on tax ID 1-010021700, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French discussed fuel contacts.

John Mapes-Auditor met with commissioners for amending the budget. James Cary called the public hearing open for comment on 2016 Osborne County amended budget at 11:30 a.m. John Mapes went over the budget that were being amended. James Cary stated they had received a letter from Vernon Steerman on the amended 2016 budget. There was no one from the public available for comments. C.W. Seaman moved to close the public hearing on 2016 amended budget hearing at 11:32 with no comments from the public, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to approve 2016 amended budget for Osborne County as published, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners discussed where to pay the Information Technology person contract labor out of the computer operations fund. Vienna Janis stated that they had been taking out of commissioner’s fund.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting, James Cary second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:55 a.m.