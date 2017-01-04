Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 3, 2017

The Board of County Commission (BOCC) for Washington County met in regular session on January 3, 2017 in the Commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Gary Ouellette, Chairman, 3rd District Commissioner; Roger Otott, 2nd District Commissioner; and Tim Mueller, Vice-Chairman, 1st District Commissioner. Denae Jueneman, County Clerk, was present to record meeting minutes.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Chairman Ouellette called the meeting to order.

Commissioner elect David Willbrant was present.

Doug McKinney, North Central Regional Planning Commission, thanked Otott and Jueneman was for their service.

Commissioner Mueller made a motion to approve the consent agenda which included bills and payroll totaling $418,655.03; change orders 2016-24 through 2016-35 authorizing changes to the Treasurer’s tax roll; Resolution 01-17 waiving the requirements of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) which are not relevant to the requirements of cash basis laws; and official Public Building Commission minutes. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Commissioner Otott moved to enter into executive session for a period of 5 minutes under personnel exception. Commissioner Mueller seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor, reported on various department activities. Novak stated work on All American Road south of Barnes is set to begin tomorrow. The Commissioners are still waiting on a cost analysis from the County’s engineer and asked Novak to contact Cook Flatt & Strobel to check on the status of the analysis. The Commissioners agreed to allow Novak to take a County truck home when needed but denied Kim Knox, Assistant Supervisor, the same benefit.

The BOCC received the County Clerk’s year-end inventory report; a notice from KDHE approving a request from Livingston Enterprises Inc. to dispose of demolition waste and livestock carcasses; a notice of permit being reissued to Limestone Hills, LLC for a confined animal feeding operation for 4,800 head of swine located in section 14 of Grant Township. Comments are due January 28th and a copy of the notices are on file in the County Clerk’s office for public viewing.

Elizabeth Hiltgen, County Attorney, asked for additional time to review the airport policy prior to official adoption. Commissioner Mueller moved to rescind the motion made last week to adopt a policy. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Administrator, presented certification and bond requirements authorizing her to become County Health Officer. Commissioner Mueller made a motion to appoint Hayman as Washington County Health Officer. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Commissioner Mueller moved to enter into executive session for a period of 15 minutes under personnel exception and to include Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Coordinator. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Becky Simon, Environmental Science Secretary, presented chemical bids. Chairman Ouellette asked Simon to prepare a report on costs associated with county-wide recycling efforts.

Dan Thalmann, Washington County News, asked about reasoning behind recent transparency efforts. Under the direction of the BOCC, the Clerk’s office recently added annual audits, levy sheets, and pay scale information to the County’s website.

Justin Cordry, Sheriff, discussed various topics in law enforcement and requested executive session. Commissioner Mueller moved to enter into executive session for a period of 10 minutes under security exception to discuss information systems and to include Cordry. Commissioner Otott seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Commissioner Otott received a plaque recognizing 8 years of service to Washington County as District 2 Commissioner.

The meeting adjourned at 11:20 p.m.