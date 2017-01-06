Arts Cooperative’s Musical Revue Takes Stage This Weekend

The song lyrics are memorized, the instruments are tuned, and the disco ball is hung – final preparations are underway for “The Replay Lounge,” the annual musical revue fundraiser for the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

The two-act show will be Saturday, January 14, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 163 in Marysville. Advance tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, Marysville, and Crome’s Market, Hanover; tickets may be purchased at the door as well. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Pat Breeding, Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Brian Fragel, Wayne Kruse, Rachel Massoth, and Julie Popejoy serve as the musical ensemble.

All of the members agree that it takes a lot of work to put on the revue, but the time spent it worth it.

“I don’t get to perform much and it’s outside of my comfort zone a little bit,” said Rachel Massoth. “But being a part of this ensemble is so much fun and fulfilling. It’s amazing being able to hang out and make great music with friends!”

Massoth’s two big moments happen in the second act of the show. She and Mandy Cook turn Aerosmith’s power ballad, “Dream On,” into a duet; Massoth also leads the cast in a moving interpretation of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

Brian Fragel, director of Marysville Sport and Recreation, is a new member of the musical ensemble.

“Being a new member of the ensemble really made me appreciate the hard work that goes in to this show,” he said. “I have been in the audience in the past and never realized all the work that goes in to the show. The ensemble made me feel very welcomed. I enjoy being a part of this fundraiser. It has taken a lot of time but I think the audience is really going to enjoy this show.”

Fragel performs Johnny Cash’s 1963 hit, “Ring of Fire.” He feels the audience will enjoy the song list because they will know most of the songs.

“The audience is going to want to sing along on many of the songs that are in the show,” he said. “Many of the songs I find myself doing a lot of toe tapping.”

To keep the show interesting there will be solos, duets, small group numbers mixed with large group numbers. In addition to the seven members of the musical ensemble, nine special guests will perform.

“The special guests are very important; they break up the continuity of the show and give an opportunity to people who want to sing, but who might not have enough time to be a full member of the main ensemble,” said Mandy Cook.

Bryan Kracht will sing “Brown-Eyed Girl;” former Marysville High School band instructor, Tobias Wood, and former Marysville High School science teacher, Jenny Thayer-Wood, will sing “Jolene.” Bryton Stoll returns to the stage to lead a rendition of “Lean on Me,” and Shane Thoreson channels his Frankie Valli falsetto to perform “Working My Way Back to You.”

Laure Thoreson and Jerry Horton due a tribute to Elvis Presley with “Hound Dog” and “Blue Suede Shoes,” and Lynette Steele-Coon sings “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” with Wayne Kruse.

“I love having special guests sing with us,” commented Pat Breeding. “They help give the shows a unique perspective each year.”

Cindy Voet is the musical director. In addition to leading the band and playing the piano, she will perform a song that has special meaning to her family. “You’ll have to come to the show to find out what it is,” she explained, laughing.

Band members include Jerry Horton and Carter Popejoy, guitar; Mark Lattner, bass; Andrew Crownover, drums; Tobias Wood, trumpet; and John Banister, trombone.

For additional information people may contact Brad Ekiss, president of the arts cooperative, at 785-562-6825.