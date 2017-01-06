Jewell County Commissioners – January 3, 2016

The Jewell County Commissioners met Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Dwight S. Frost and Mark Fleming present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting. Keith Roe joined the meeting.

Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director, provided the monthly report and the yearly report.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 8:37 a.m. until 8:42 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with Travis Garst. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 8:42 a.m. with no action taken.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve the employment agreement with Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director. Motion passed unanimously.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, reported on operations of his office.

Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director, provided the activity report for December. He is updating the medical protocols for his department. Shannon requested an executive session for the purpose of discussing confidential data relating to financial affairs.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session for the purpose of discussing confidential data relating to financial affairs for 5 minutes beginning at 9:12 a.m. with Shannon Meier. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:17 a.m. with Steve Greene moving to write off $4432.80 for the 4th quarter of 2016 for EMS. Dwight S. Frost seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 9:20 a.m. until 9:25 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with Shannon Meier. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:25 a.m. with no action taken.

Steve Greene moved and Dwight S. Frost seconded to approve the employment agreement with Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director. Motion passed unanimously.

Keith Roe left the meeting at 9:40 a.m.

Steve Greene moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes beginning at 9:40 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with Gail Bartley. Mark Fleming seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:45 a.m. with no action taken.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve the employment agreement with Gail Bartley for Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness and 9-1-1 Coordinator. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve the employment agreement with Joel Elkins, General Superintendent Road & Bridge. Motion passed unanimously.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, reported that they installed 219 tubes in 121 locations during 2016

The minutes of the December 27, 2016 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve the employment agreement with Chris Petet, Custodian. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Dwight S. Frost seconded to approve the employment agreement with Angela Murray, Health Department. Motion passed unanimously.

Angela Murray, Health Nurse, discussed electrical issues within her department.

The Commissioners discussed several matters with Darrell E. Miller, County Attorney. Carla Waugh, County Clerk, thanked Darrell’s Office for preparing the employment agreements.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:40 a.m.