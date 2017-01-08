106.7 KQNK-FM Off-The-Air After Transmitter Malfunction

By
Derek Nester
-

NORTON, KAN. – Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK-FM is currently off-the-air after a technical malfunction Sunday with our broadcast transmitter.

An engineer is in-route to try to get 106.7 FM back on the air at low power, while parts are ordered to permanently repair our transmitter. During this time our coverage area will be reduced.

Programming will continue unaffected on 1530 AM, and through our internet stream at KQNK.com and the KQNK Mobile App for smartphones. Search “KQNK” in the Android or Apple application stores.

Stay with KQNK.com for updates as we work through this technical issue.

Previous articleArts Cooperative’s Musical Revue Takes Stage This Weekend
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR