106.7 KQNK-FM Off-The-Air After Transmitter Malfunction

NORTON, KAN. – Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK-FM is currently off-the-air after a technical malfunction Sunday with our broadcast transmitter.

An engineer is in-route to try to get 106.7 FM back on the air at low power, while parts are ordered to permanently repair our transmitter. During this time our coverage area will be reduced.

Programming will continue unaffected on 1530 AM, and through our internet stream at KQNK.com and the KQNK Mobile App for smartphones. Search “KQNK” in the Android or Apple application stores.

Stay with KQNK.com for updates as we work through this technical issue.