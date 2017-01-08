106.7 KQNK-FM Operating At Low Power After Transmitter Malfunction

By
Derek Nester
-

NORTON, KAN. – Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK-FM is currently operating at very low power after a technical malfunction Sunday with our broadcast transmitter.

During this time our 106.7 FM signal will only cover Norton, and reception inside buildings my be difficult. Parts are on order to repair the transmitter, and we hope to be back at full operating power later this week.

Programming will continue unaffected on 1530 KQNK-AM, and through our internet stream at KQNK.com and the KQNK Mobile App for smartphones. Search “KQNK” in the Android or Apple application stores.

Stay with KQNK.com for updates as we work through this technical issue.

Derek Nester
