Lincoln County Commissioners – January 3, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

January 3, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Gerald Huehl present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Alexis Pflugh, Dawson Pflugh, Theresa Richards, Nancy Walter, Debora Zachgo, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe, Dan Heina, Mike Weigel, Dustin Florence and Kerry Jackson. Commissioner Elect, 3rd District, Alexis Pflugh observed the commission meeting.

Council on Aging Director Theresa Richards reported that following individuals had agreed to serve on the Lincoln County Council on Aging Board: Judy Ahlvers, City of Lincoln representative replacing the vacant position created by the the resignation of Sandy Adams; Liz Winckler, District 3 representative replacing Paul Winckler; Keith Yarnell, City of Sylvan Grove representative replacing the vacant position created by the resignation of John Gunzelman; Janet Dowlin, District 2 representative replacing Kay Jackson. Richards related that the Council on Aging will pay the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging administrative match for 2017 and provided information on number of clients assisted and amount of money saved while providing SHICK program services.

Gerald Huehl moved to appoint the following to the Lincoln County Council on Aging Board: Judy Ahlvers, filling an unexpired term representing the City of Lincoln, expiring December 31, 2017; Liz Winckler, representing District 3, expiring December 31, 2018; Keith Yarnell, filling an unexpired term representing the City of Sylvan Grove, expiring December 31, 2017; and Janet Dowlin, representing District 2, expiring December 31, 2018, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Nancy Walter, Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked the board for the donation to the Chamber and Tourism committee for 2016, requested continued support into 2017 and reported on chamber activities. Terry Finch moved to approve continued support to the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Committee in the amount of $1,000, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for fifteen minutes from 10:11 a.m. – 11:26 a.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel with Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo, County Clerk Harlow and Commissioner-Elect Alexis Pflugh present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:26 a.m.

The board scheduled the following additional public meeting to discuss needed nursing home repairs: Sunday, January 15, 7 p.m. at the Sylvan Grove Legion Hall.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe

reported on highway department projects and equipment. O’Hare provided pricing to extend

the warranty on the two John Deere motor graders. After discussion, Terry Finch moved to

extend the warranty on the two 2011 John Deere 770GP motor graders in the amount of

$3,222.50 per motor grader, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 11:21 a.m. – 11:31 a.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel with Director of Public Works O’Hare, Road and Bridge Supervisor Howe, County Clerk Harlow and

Commissioner-Elect Pflugh present, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 11:31 a.m.

O’Hare requested approval to employ Lewis McCoy as a full-time truck driver. Terry Finch

moved to employ Lewis McCoy as a full-time truck driver, effective upon successful completion of pre-employment testing, starting salary $12.30, which includes the 2017 cost of living

increase that will be effective for all county employees on December 26, 2016, seconded by

Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting for lunch at 12:11 p.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:00 p.m.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 1:06 p.m. – 1:16 p.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel with Noxious Weed Director Dan Heina and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:16 p.m.

The board conveyed to Sheriff Mike Weigel and Undersheriff Dustin Florence plans to adjust

officers’ salaries at the same time that annual cost of living is adjusted for a total increase of

$1.00 per hour for all law enforcement officers.

Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for ten minutes from 1:44 p.m. – 1:54 p.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel with

Landfill/Transfer Station Operator Kerry Jackson, County Clerk Harlow and Commissioner-elect Pflugh present, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:54 p.m.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the December 26, 2016 regular

meeting as corrected and December 30, 2016 regular meeting as presented, seconded by

Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at

2:16 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.