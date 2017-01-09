Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 9, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Charles R. Loiseau, Chairman, Robert S. Connell and Thomas K. Holle members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Thomas K. Holle seconded by Robert S. Connell. Unanimous.

Commissioners Elect David Baier was present for the meeting.

Agency in Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board to ask for a step raise for Andrea Skalla, Blue Rapids from Clerk II, Step I at $15.33 an hour to Clerk II, Step II at $15.53 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve step raise for Andrea Skalla, Blue Rapids from Clerk II, Step I at $15.33 an hour to Clerk II, Step II at $15.53 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil also presented the following bid for emergency lighting in the Marysville Nutrition Site:

Nelson Power and Light, Marysville, KS – $877.50

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Charles R. Loiseau to approve the bid from Nelson Power and Light, Marysville, KS in the amount of $877.50. Unanimous.

The Board asked Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil to look at a new pay scale for the Nutrition Site Cook and Manager.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Francis Hanke (John Hanke), Waterville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the purchase of a new file cabinet from File Safe for the Health Department in the amount of $3,256.00. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

KALHD, Topeka, KS

for dues

$526.17-Health fund-P.O. # 5138

Lockwood, Atchison, KS

for envelopes to mail CVNs

$889.23-Appraiser fund-P.O. # 5279

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney

$2,350.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5270

Lockwood, Atchison, KS

for CVNs

$514.00-Appraiser fund-P.O. # 5278

Eakes, Grand Island, NE

for HP Printer

$1,899.98-Appraiser fund-P.O. # 5280

File Safe, Salina, KS

for Times 2 speed file

$3,256.00-Health Building fund-P.O. # 5139

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve Resolution # 17-01-19-1 agreeing to add Marion County, Kansas to the Big Lakes Regional Household Hazardous Waste Program. Unanimous.

Thomas K. Holle moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Home City Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs met with the Board to ask for a step increase for Alyssa Johnson, Marysville from Clerk II, Step I at $15.32 an hour to Clerk II, Step II at 15.52 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Charles R. Loiseau moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to approve the step increase for Alyssa Johnson, Marysville from Clerk II, Step II at $15.32 an hour to Clerk II, Step II at $15.52 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs gave the Oaths of Office to the County Treasurer, Register of Deeds, County Attorney, Sheriff, and 2nd District Commissioners.

Commissioner Lynn Feldhausen called into the Board to take his Oath of Office at 10:45 a.m.

REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD OF MARSHALL COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

11:00 a.m., January 9, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell and David E. Baier, member; and Sonya L. Stohs County Clerk, present.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Thomas K. Holle to appoint Robert S. Connell as chairman of the Board for 2017. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to table the appointments of Officials until a full board of Commissioners is in attendance. Motion carried.

Investments:

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to authorize County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to invest the County’s funds in County Federally insured depositories and State Investment Pool for 2017. Motion carried.

Depositories of county funds:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to designate the following depositories of county funds. Motion carried.

County Treasurer:

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

State Bank of Bern, Axtell, KS

United Bank of Beattie, Beattie, KS

State Bank of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS

First National Bank, Frankfort, KS

First Heritage Bank, Vermillion, KS

Citizens State Bank, Waterville, KS

Western National Bank, Summerfield, KS

Citizens State Bank & Trust Co., Bremen, KS

County Attorney/County Counselor:

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Sheriff:

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Clerk of the District Court :

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to start the meeting at 8:30 a.m. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Charles R. Loiseau, Frankfort to attend the Frankfort City meeting as the Commissioner liaison for the Frankfort Nutrition Site contract. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:25 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Marshall County Offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.