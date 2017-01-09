Solomon Valley Community Foundation Grant Applications Due Feb. 1

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation announces grant applications are currently being accepted with a deadline of February 1, 2017.

Mitchell County organizations are encouraged to apply online at the Foundation’s website www.solomonvalleycf.org Grant awards are made available from the Solomon Valley Community Foundation’s Community Impact Fund and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, with over $50,000 available for grants to charitable projects.

Through the competitive grant application process, preference will be given to programs or projects that include community involvement and volunteerism. Grants are not intended to be for endowment, general operational expenses or repairs.

For questions, please call Solomon Valley Community Foundation at (785) 534-1126 or visit the website at www.solomonvalleycf.org