Certified Nurse Aide Class To Begin In February

Cloud County Community College will be offering a Certified Nurse Aide class in February at Mount Joseph Senior Village in Concordia. The class is limited to 10 participants, so early registration is encouraged.

Certified Nurse Aides are in demand. This course will prepare students to care for the ill, disabled, or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting. Students will be eligible for employment upon completion of the first 40 hours of the class.

Vonda Pumarlo, RN will be the instructor for this class, which begins on Monday, Feb. 6, and ends on Tuesday, March 28. The class will meet at Mount Joseph Senior Village, 1110 W. 11th, Concordia.

For further information or to pre-register, call 1.800.729.5101, ext. 372 or 785.243.1435, ext. 372 at Cloud County Community College or email [email protected].