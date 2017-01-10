Certified Nurse Aide Class To Begin In February

By
Derek Nester
-

Cloud County Community College will be offering a Certified Nurse Aide class in February at Mount Joseph Senior Village in Concordia. The class is limited to 10 participants, so early registration is encouraged.

Certified Nurse Aides are in demand. This course will prepare students to care for the ill, disabled, or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting. Students will be eligible for employment upon completion of the first 40 hours of the class.

Vonda Pumarlo, RN will be the instructor for this class, which begins on Monday, Feb. 6, and ends on Tuesday, March 28. The class will meet at Mount Joseph Senior Village, 1110 W. 11th, Concordia.

For further information or to pre-register, call 1.800.729.5101, ext. 372 or 785.243.1435, ext. 372 at Cloud County Community College or email [email protected].

Previous articleNemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 9, 2017
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR