CMH Foundation 5th Annual Fundraising Event

Marysville, KS– Calling all cowboys, saloon girls, outlaws, and cowgirls – the CMH Foundation invites you to join us for our 5th annual fundraising event to be held Saturday, March 4th, at 7:00 PM at the Marysville Knights of Columbus Hall. This year’s theme is Wild West Casino Night so saddle up and head to the CMH Ranch for an evening of Western food and fun!

The evening will include a whole hog barbecue and cash bar, casino games, live and silent auctions, gun raffle and prizes. Whether you’re a high roller or a novice gambler, try your luck at our Black Jack, Craps, and Roulette tables. We’ll provide the play money and you can roll the dice. At the end of the evening you can cash out your “winnings” for chances on prize giveaways. You will need to have the “real stuff” for live and silent auction items. It’s a ‘Wild West’ theme so grab your cowboy hat, boots, and Western wear for your attire.

For your best deal, purchase Advance Tickets beginning February 1st: Single Barrel is $40 and Double Barrel occupancy is $65. Tickets ‘At the Ranch’ will be available for purchase on event night at the rate of $50 for Single Barrel and $75 for Double Barrel.

Better yet: Be An Event Sponsor! We offer three sponsorship levels ranging from $150 to $500. All levels include tickets and recognition in event advertising. Middle and upper levels receive additional Casino Cash for game playing and the upper level also receives reserved seating.

Sponsorship deadline to be included in advertising is February 10th.

Sponsorships and advance tickets are available at the CMH Foundation office located in the South Plaza of the hospital campus. Contact Pam Harrison, Director, at (785) 562-4473.

All proceeds from this event benefit Community Memorial Healthcare. The mission of CMH Foundation is to support the hospital through charitable giving and fundraising efforts which allow us to purchase needed medical equipment and assist with hospital programs and services.