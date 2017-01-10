Gov. Brownback To Deliver State Of The State Address Today

Governor Sam Brownback is preparing to give his annual State of the State address to the Kansas Legislature amid serious budget issues.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to a joint session of the House and Senate.

The address gives Brownback a chance to outline his agenda for the 90-day legislative session and tout his policies.

Kansas is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.

The state has struggled to balance its budget since legislators slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. The goal was to stimulate the economy, but even some Republican voters have concluded that the effort has been a bust.