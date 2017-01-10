Jewell County Commissioners – January 9, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met January 9, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

Darrell E. Miller, County Attorney, administered the oath of office to Carla J. Waugh, Jewell County Clerk.

Carla Waugh, County Clerk administered the oath of office to Mark Fleming, County Commissioner District 3: Keith Roe, County Commissioner District 2; Darrell E. Miller, County Attorney; Donald Jacobs, County Sheriff; and Anna Standley, County Register of Deeds. (The County Treasurer’s term begins on October 9th.)

Darrell Miller, County Attorney, discussed preparing a resolution regulations concerning boring under county roads.

Donald Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed hiring a part-time dispatcher. He said they will have a community coffee in Burr Oak and Esbon this week. Don plans to attend the Mankato City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Chris Petet, Custodian, said the new installer for Ellenz of Tipton came last Thursday to look at the tile. He had Chris mark the tiles that need replaced.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road maintenance.

The minutes of the January 3, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Steve Greene moved to appoint Mark Fleming as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for 2017. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Mark Fleming moved to appoint Steve Greene as Vice Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for 2017. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded that the Jewell County Record be designated as the official County Newspaper. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded that all banks in Jewell County be designated as official depositories. Motion passed unanimously.

Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded to reappoint Steve Greene as Jewell County’s Representative for the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility. Motion passed unanimously.

Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded to appoint Mark Fleming as Jewell County’s Representative for the North Central Regional Planning Commission Board. Motion passed unanimously.

Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded to appoint Keith Roe as Jewell County’s Representative for the Juvenile Justice Authority/Community Corrections Advisory Board. Motion passed unanimously.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:05 a.m.