Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 9, 2017

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

January 9, 2017 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the load of beams recently purchased will be delivered tomorrow.

• they are hauling the excavator to Topeka this morning for repairs.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• the Noxious Weed Department has one unpaid account from last year. Commissioners advised Todd that they will speak to this individual before proceeding with further collection of this bill.

• a resolution is needed to formally add Marion County to the Big Lakes Regional Household Hazardous Waste Program. Gary Scoby moved to adopt Resolution 2017-1 agreeing to Marion County’s participation in the program. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request the hiring of a relief dispatcher/driver for the Transportation Department. Commissioners advised Diane to move forward with advertising for this position.

Diane shared with Commissioners her Financial Policy for the Meals on Wheels Program in Nemaha County. She requested permission to open another checking account for just her Meals on Wheels Program. Commissioners advised Diane to move forward with opening this new account.

The board left the meeting room at 9:55 am to go to the courtroom for the swearing in of county officials who are beginning their 2017-2020 term of office. 2nd District Commissioner Tim Burdiek, 3rd District Commissioner Dennis Henry, Attorney Brad Lippert, Sheriff Rich Vernon, Register of Deeds Roxann Holthaus, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans were all sworn into office by District Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Ensley Deiter. The board returned to the meeting room at 10:05 am.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they booked in four individuals into the jail this past week.

• they are currently holding ten inmates in the jail.

• he has sent bid requests out for two new cars for the Sheriff’s Office for 2017.

Gary Scoby moved to approve the appointment of Dennis Henry to the Northeast Kansas Environmental Services Board and to approve the appointment of Brad Lippert to the NEK-CAP Board for 2017. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Commissioners signed both appointment letters as presented.

The board reviewed the minutes from the January 3, 2017 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Commissioner Gary Scoby signed the Nemaha County Quarterly Financial Statement for the quarter ending December 31, 2016 as presented.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

Deputy Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the county utilizing a 5 year bank rotation instead of a 3 year bank rotation. Commissioners stated that they would consider this change to the Nemaha County Reorganization.

Alice Lackey with the Nemaha County Training Center came before the board to speak to Commissioners about electrical work that needs to be done at the Sabetha Day Center. Ms. Lackey presented a quote from Eric’s Electric Service in the amount of $625 for the electrical work needing to be done. Following discussion, Commissioners advised Ms. Lackey to move forward with getting this work completed.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid the middle of January.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about plans for the use of his old office at the courthouse.

The board reviewed the 2017 Nemaha County Reorganization and the 2017 Nemaha County Employee Handbook, suggesting further changes that they would like made to these documents before they are approved.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the 2017 Physical Capacity Profile Testing Agreement and the 2017 Drug Collection Agreement with Occupational Assessment Services as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 12:55 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 16th.