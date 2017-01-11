2017 MCL Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

JAN 11TH – The 2017 Mid Continent League Basketball Tournament schedule was released today. The brackets and schedule follow.

GIRLS BRACKET | BOYS BRACKET

Girls

Smith Center vs Trego at 6 pm @ Stockton Aux Gym on Jan. 14

Oakley vs Phillipsburg at 6 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 14

TMP vs TBA at 6 pm @ TMP on Jan. 17

Hill City vs Norton at 6 pm @ Hill City on Jan. 17 on KQNK

Stockton vs TBA at 6 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 17

Plainville vs Ellis at 6pm @ Plainville on Jan. 17

Boys

Stockton vs Smith Center at 7:30 pm @ Stockton Aux. Gym on Jan. 14

Ellis vs Oakley at 7:30 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 14

Norton vs TBA at 6 pm @ Norton on Jan. 16 on KQNK

Plainville vs Trego at 6 pm @ Plainville on Jan. 16

Phillipsburg vs TBA at 6 pm @ Phillipsburg on Jan. 16

Hill City vs TMP at 6 pm @ Hill City on Jan. 16