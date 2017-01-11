2017 MCL Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

By
Derek Nester
-

JAN 11TH – The 2017 Mid Continent League Basketball Tournament schedule was released today. The brackets and schedule follow.

GIRLS BRACKET | BOYS BRACKET

Girls
Smith Center vs Trego at 6 pm @ Stockton Aux Gym on Jan. 14
Oakley vs Phillipsburg at 6 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 14
TMP vs TBA at 6 pm @ TMP on Jan. 17
Hill City vs Norton at 6 pm @ Hill City on Jan. 17 on KQNK
Stockton vs TBA at 6 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 17
Plainville vs Ellis at 6pm @ Plainville on Jan. 17

Boys

Stockton vs Smith Center at 7:30 pm @ Stockton Aux. Gym on Jan. 14
Ellis vs Oakley at 7:30 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 14
Norton vs TBA at 6 pm @ Norton on Jan. 16 on KQNK
Plainville vs Trego at 6 pm @ Plainville on Jan. 16
Phillipsburg vs TBA at 6 pm @ Phillipsburg on Jan. 16
Hill City vs TMP at 6 pm @ Hill City on Jan. 16

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

