2017 MCL Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

JAN 11TH – The 2017 Mid Continent League Basketball Tournament schedule was released today. The brackets and schedule follow.
Girls
Smith Center vs Trego at 6 pm @ Stockton Aux Gym on Jan. 14
Oakley vs Phillipsburg at 6 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 14
TMP vs TBA at 6 pm @ TMP on Jan. 17
Hill City vs Norton at 6 pm @ Hill City on Jan. 17 on KQNK
Stockton vs TBA at 6 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 17
Plainville vs Ellis at 6pm @ Plainville on Jan. 17
Boys
Stockton vs Smith Center at 7:30 pm @ Stockton Aux. Gym on Jan. 14
Ellis vs Oakley at 7:30 pm @ Stockton on Jan. 14
Norton vs TBA at 6 pm @ Norton on Jan. 16 on KQNK
Plainville vs Trego at 6 pm @ Plainville on Jan. 16
Phillipsburg vs TBA at 6 pm @ Phillipsburg on Jan. 16
Hill City vs TMP at 6 pm @ Hill City on Jan. 16