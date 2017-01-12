Ice Storm Forecasted For This Weekend; Preparedness Urged!

By
Derek Nester
-

A Winter Ice Storm is shaping up to affect Northeast and East Central Kansas this weekend!

Light Freezing rain/drizzle will develop across southeast Kansas Friday morning with widespread freezing rain expected to impact all areas Saturday through Sunday. Most areas can expect to receive .50” up to 1” of ice accumulation by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Onset Friday will likely be southeast of I-35 but the worst ice potential will occur Saturday through Sunday. Extremely hazardous travel conditions are expected especially on bridges/overpasses and any untreated roadways. At least scattered to perhaps numerous power outages will be possible. Please be safe and exercise caution.

Derek Nester
