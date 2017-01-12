Marshall Named To House Ag Committee

Kansas 1st District Representative Roger Marshall, M.D., will serve as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture for the 115th United States Congress. He was selected on Tuesday.

The House Ag Committee will see important legislation in the 115th Congress, such as the formation of the next Farm Bill, which will impact crop insurance and ensure a safe, reliable, affordable food source. The Committee will also take up issues regarding trade in the coming year.

Kansas has maintained a seat on the House Ag Committee for a century, with the exception of the past 3 years, after former congressman Tim Huelskamp was removed from the committee by Republican leadership.

Huelkamp’s removal from the committee was likely a major factor leading to his 20 point loss to Marshall in last year’s Republican Primary.

Congressman Marshall was also selected to the Committee on Science and Technology.