Mid-Season Tournament Brackets Announced

By
Derek Nester
-

The 2017 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament will get underway Saturday and last the next week. The 2017 Thunder Classic will take place as well at Nemaha Central High School in Seneca. The Marysville Boys will be participating, and those games will be broadcast live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1.

TVL BOYS | TVL GIRLS | THUNDER CLASSIC

Previous articleMarysville City Council Meeting Notes – Jan. 9, 2017
Next articleIce Storm Forecasted For This Weekend; Preparedness Urged!
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR