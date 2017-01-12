The 2017 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament will get underway Saturday and last the next week. The 2017 Thunder Classic will take place as well at Nemaha Central High School in Seneca. The Marysville Boys will be participating, and those games will be broadcast live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1.
Mid-Season Tournament Brackets Announced
ByDerek Nester
University of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball from the Jayhawk Radio Network.
Every time he gets in front of the microphone, Bob Kingsley adds to his status as the most listened-to radio voice in country music history. The Host and Executive Producer of Bob Kingsley's Country Top
University of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball from the Jayhawk Radio Network.
University of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball from the Jayhawk Radio Network.
Marysville High School Basketball on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY Girls at 6:00 PM, Boys at 7:30 PM
Kansas State University Wildcat Basketball from the K-State Sports Network.
The Classic Radio Variety Show Plays Each Sunday on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 What is now known as the Bill Miller Shows began nearly 40 years ago in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Join Herb Hoeflicker each Sunday as Herb plays classic country music on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY.
